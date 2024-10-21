Miyo Yoshida: I will defend my title & firmly avenge defeat against Shurretta Metcalf

Miyo Yoshida faces Shurretta Metcalf in a rematch at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 23. Battling it out atop the fight card, the Japanese world champion makes the first defense of her IBF bantamweight title and looks to avenge the defeat. The event airs live on Prime Video.

Two-division world champion Yoshida (17-4) claimed the IBF 118 lbs belt by unanimous decision against Ebanie Bridges in a short notice bout on the Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis undercard last December in San Francisco. Earlier in her career, the New York-based 36-year-old twice held the WBO title at super flyweight.

Metcalf (13-4-1, 2 KOs) defeated Yoshida by unanimous decision last November at The Edison Ballroom in New York. Riding a three-fight winning streak, the 39-year-old contender of Dallas, Texas makes her first attempt to become champion.

“Everything changed when I received the offer two weeks before the world title I won,” Miyo Yoshida said. “I had planned to fight if I received a nomination order, and I want to take revenge and increase my value. I can learn from my losses, so this result will be different.”

“I think Metcalf maintains her boxing style with that blessed height because she works so hard. She is a single mother and tries many things. She can be rough with her language, but I basically respect her. I will defend and firmly avenge my loss to her to advance my story.”

Among the bouts featured on the Yoshida vs Metcalf 2 undercard, Mykquan Williams (21-0-2, 10 KOs) of Hartford, Connecticut takes on Lavisas Williams (10-1-1, 3 KOs) of Rochester, New York at super lightweight. As well, Edward Vazquez (16-2, 3 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas meets Kenneth Taylor (14-3-2, 6 KOs) of Kansas City at super featherweight.

Plus, Earl Newman (10-3-1, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn goes up against Jerry Forrest (27-6-2, 20 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana at heavyweight. In addition, Khainell Wheeler (7-5, 6 KOs) of Easton, Pennsylvania and Konrad Kaczmarkiewicz (7-1-1, 3 KOs) of Poland clash at light heavyweight.