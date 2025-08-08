Subscribe
Live results: Mirco Cuello faces Sergio Rios for interim title

Mirco Cuello and Sergio Rios Jimenez clash for the vacant interim WBA featherweight title, live from Benghazi, Libya

By Parviz Iskenderov
Image featuring the faces of Mirco Cuello and Sergio Rios Jimenez promoting their boxing match in Benghazi, Libya
Mirco Cuello vs Sergio Rios Jimenez airs live from Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benghazi, Libya, on August 8, 2025 | DAZN
Mirco Cuello faces Sergio Rios Jimenez, live from Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benghazi, Libya, on Friday, August 8. They clash for the interim WBA featherweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. The current champion is Nick Ball of the UK.

Both fighters are making their first attempt to win a title. Unbeaten Cuello (15-0, 12 KOs) of Argentina stopped Christian Olivo in the 10th round on the Benavidez vs Morrell undercard in February. Undefeated Rios (19-0, 7 KOs) of Mexico TKO’d Gustavo Molina in the first round in May.

On the undercard, Albert Ramirez (21-0, 18 KOs) of Venezuela meets New Zealand-based Jerome Pampellone (19-2, 12 KOs) of the UK in a WBA light heavyweight title eliminator. Argentina’s Josue Francisco Aguero (13-0, 7 KOs) battles Mexico’s Diego Ortiz Aleman (20-3-1, 14 KOs) at super featherweight.

Sofiane Oumiha (6-0, 3 KOs) of France takes on Nicaragua’s Francisco Fonseca (36-4-2, 29 KOs) at lightweight. Mike Perez (31-3-1, 22 KOs) of Cuba and Argentina’s Christian Fabian Luis (12-4, 8 KOs) square off at cruiserweight.

Cuello vs Rios live blog

Cuello vs Rios: How to watch and start time

Cuello vs Rios airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT.

Cuello vs Rios results

Get Cuello vs Rios full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT)

  • Mirco Cuello vs. Sergio Rios Jimenez
  • Albert Ramirez vs. Jerome Pampellone
  • Josue Francisco Aguero vs. Diego Ortiz Aleman
  • Sofiane Oumiha vs. Francisco Fonseca
  • Mike Perez vs. Christian Fabian Luis
