Live results: Mirco Cuello faces Sergio Rios for interim title

Mirco Cuello faces Sergio Rios Jimenez, live from Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benghazi, Libya, on Friday, August 8. They clash for the interim WBA featherweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. The current champion is Nick Ball of the UK.

Both fighters are making their first attempt to win a title. Unbeaten Cuello (15-0, 12 KOs) of Argentina stopped Christian Olivo in the 10th round on the Benavidez vs Morrell undercard in February. Undefeated Rios (19-0, 7 KOs) of Mexico TKO’d Gustavo Molina in the first round in May.

On the undercard, Albert Ramirez (21-0, 18 KOs) of Venezuela meets New Zealand-based Jerome Pampellone (19-2, 12 KOs) of the UK in a WBA light heavyweight title eliminator. Argentina’s Josue Francisco Aguero (13-0, 7 KOs) battles Mexico’s Diego Ortiz Aleman (20-3-1, 14 KOs) at super featherweight.

Sofiane Oumiha (6-0, 3 KOs) of France takes on Nicaragua’s Francisco Fonseca (36-4-2, 29 KOs) at lightweight. Mike Perez (31-3-1, 22 KOs) of Cuba and Argentina’s Christian Fabian Luis (12-4, 8 KOs) square off at cruiserweight.

Cuello vs Rios airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT.

