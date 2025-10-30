Live results: Mary Spencer faces Mikaela Mayer for unified titles

Mary Spencer faces Mikaela Mayer on Thursday, October 30, live from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada. The two world champions clash for the unified super welterweight title, with three belts at stake. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

40-year-old Spencer (10-2, 6 KOs) of Wiarton, Ontario, puts her WBA title on the line, making the second defense of her belt. In addition, the vacant WBC and WBO straps are up for grabs. Los Angeles’ 35-year-old current WBO welterweight champion Mayer (21-2, 5 KOs) looks to become a champion in her third weight class.

In the 10-round co-feature, Wilkens Mathieu (14-0, 10 KOs) of Quebec City meets Shakeel Phinn (27-3-2, 17 KOs) of Brossard, Quebec, at super middleweight. They square off for the WBC Continental Americas and NABF titles.

Among the Spencer vs Mayer undercard bouts, Montreal-based Mexican Christopher Guerrero (15-0, 9 KOs) defends his WBC Continental welterweight title against Argentina’s Williams Herrera (17-4, 7 KOs). An all-Canadian super featherweight bout pits Thomas Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) against Logan Clouthier (6-0, 4 KOs).

Spencer vs Mayer airs live on Top Rank Classics FAST Channel in the U.S. at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. In Canada, the event airs live on Punching Grace, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Spencer vs Mayer results

Get Spencer vs Mayer full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT)