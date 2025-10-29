Subscribe
Photos: Spencer and Mayer make weight for unified 154-pound titles

Mary Spencer defends her WBA super welterweight title against Mikaela Mayer, with the vacant WBC and WBO titles also at stake

By Parviz Iskenderov
Mary Spencer during the weigh-in ahead of her bout against Mikaela Mayer
Mary Spencer during the weigh-in, on October 29, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger

Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their unified 154-pound championship bout. The contest headlines the Eye Of The Tiger event at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal on October 30.

Defending WBA champion Spencer (10-2, 6 KOs) of Wiarton, Ontario, came in at 152.8 lbs for the second defense of her belt. Reigning WBO 147-pound champion Mayer (21-2, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles registered 151 lbs for her bid to become a three-division world champion. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the vacant WBC and WBO titles also at stake.

Wilkens Mathieu (14-0, 10 KOs) and Shakeel Phinn (27-3-2, 17 KOs) tipped the scales at 167.6 lbs and 166.9 lbs, respectively. The 10-round matchup serves as the co-feature, with the NABF and WBC Continental Americas titles on the line.

On the undercard, Christopher Guerrero (15-0, 9 KOs) weighed in at 146.9 lbs for his 10-round bout against Williams Andres Herrera (17-4, 7 KOs). Herrera declared 146.3 lbs. Guerrero brings his WBC Continental belt to the ring.

Check out the current Spencer vs Mayer lineup and weights below.

Mary Spencer
Mary Spencer during the weigh-in, on October 29, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger
Mikaela Mayer
Mikaela Mayer during the weigh-in, on October 29, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger
Mikaela Mayer
Mikaela Mayer during the weigh-in, on October 29, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger
Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer face off
Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer face off during the weigh-in, on October 29, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger
Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer face off
Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer face off during the weigh-in, on October 29, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger
Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer
Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer during the weigh-in, on October 29, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger
Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer
Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer during the weigh-in, on October 29, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger
Wilkens Mathieu and Shakeel Phinn face off
Wilkens Mathieu and Shakeel Phinn face off during the weigh-in, on October 29, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger
Christopher Guerrero and Williams Andres Herrera
Christopher Guerrero and Williams Andres Herrera during the weigh-in, on October 29, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger

The Spencer vs Mayer weights are as follows:

  • Mary Spencer (152.8 lbs) vs. Mikaela Mayer (151 lbs)
  • Wilkens Mathieu (167.6 lbs) vs. Shakeel Phinn (166.9 lbs)
  • Arthur Biyarslanov (139.7 lbs) vs. Sergey Lipinets (139.6 lbs)
  • Mehmet Unal (174.7 lbs) vs. Ralfs Vilcans (173.6 lbs)
  • Christopher Guerrero (146.9 lbs) vs. Williams Andres Herrera (146.3 lbs)
  • Thomas Chabot (129.1 lbs) vs. Logan Clouthier (129.9 lbs)
  • Erik Israyelyan (129.6 lbs) vs. Dylan Schroeder (129.2 lbs)
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

