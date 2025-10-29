Photos: Spencer and Mayer make weight for unified 154-pound titles

Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their unified 154-pound championship bout. The contest headlines the Eye Of The Tiger event at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal on October 30.
Defending WBA champion Spencer (10-2, 6 KOs) of Wiarton, Ontario, came in at 152.8 lbs for the second defense of her belt. Reigning WBO 147-pound champion Mayer (21-2, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles registered 151 lbs for her bid to become a three-division world champion. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the vacant WBC and WBO titles also at stake.
Wilkens Mathieu (14-0, 10 KOs) and Shakeel Phinn (27-3-2, 17 KOs) tipped the scales at 167.6 lbs and 166.9 lbs, respectively. The 10-round matchup serves as the co-feature, with the NABF and WBC Continental Americas titles on the line.
On the undercard, Christopher Guerrero (15-0, 9 KOs) weighed in at 146.9 lbs for his 10-round bout against Williams Andres Herrera (17-4, 7 KOs). Herrera declared 146.3 lbs. Guerrero brings his WBC Continental belt to the ring.
Check out the current Spencer vs Mayer lineup and weights below.
The Spencer vs Mayer weights are as follows:
- Mary Spencer (152.8 lbs) vs. Mikaela Mayer (151 lbs)
- Wilkens Mathieu (167.6 lbs) vs. Shakeel Phinn (166.9 lbs)
- Arthur Biyarslanov (139.7 lbs) vs. Sergey Lipinets (139.6 lbs)
- Mehmet Unal (174.7 lbs) vs. Ralfs Vilcans (173.6 lbs)
- Christopher Guerrero (146.9 lbs) vs. Williams Andres Herrera (146.3 lbs)
- Thomas Chabot (129.1 lbs) vs. Logan Clouthier (129.9 lbs)
- Erik Israyelyan (129.6 lbs) vs. Dylan Schroeder (129.2 lbs)