Photos: Spencer and Mayer make weight for unified 154-pound titles

Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their unified 154-pound championship bout. The contest headlines the Eye Of The Tiger event at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal on October 30.

Defending WBA champion Spencer (10-2, 6 KOs) of Wiarton, Ontario, came in at 152.8 lbs for the second defense of her belt. Reigning WBO 147-pound champion Mayer (21-2, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles registered 151 lbs for her bid to become a three-division world champion. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the vacant WBC and WBO titles also at stake.

Wilkens Mathieu (14-0, 10 KOs) and Shakeel Phinn (27-3-2, 17 KOs) tipped the scales at 167.6 lbs and 166.9 lbs, respectively. The 10-round matchup serves as the co-feature, with the NABF and WBC Continental Americas titles on the line.

On the undercard, Christopher Guerrero (15-0, 9 KOs) weighed in at 146.9 lbs for his 10-round bout against Williams Andres Herrera (17-4, 7 KOs). Herrera declared 146.3 lbs. Guerrero brings his WBC Continental belt to the ring.

Check out the current Spencer vs Mayer lineup and weights below.

Mary Spencer during the weigh-in, on October 29, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger

Mikaela Mayer during the weigh-in, on October 29, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger

Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer face off during the weigh-in, on October 29, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger

Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer during the weigh-in, on October 29, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger

Wilkens Mathieu and Shakeel Phinn face off during the weigh-in, on October 29, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger

Christopher Guerrero and Williams Andres Herrera during the weigh-in, on October 29, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger

