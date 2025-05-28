Photos: Manuel Gallegos vs Khalil Coe press conference face-off ahead of rematch

Manuel Gallegos and Khalil Coe went face-to-face at the final press conference ahead of their rematch. The pair run it back at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico on May 30.

Gallegos (21-2-1, 18 KOs) and Coe (9-1-1, 7 KOs) first met last November on the undercard of Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2 in Philadelphia, PA. The contest ended inside the distance – Gallegos dropped Coe four times en route to victory via ninth-round TKO.

Battling it out in the main event on Friday, Gallegos puts his WBC USA light heavyweight title on the line. Mexico’s 27-year-old aims for his second straight victory since suffering a defeat via fourth-round TKO against Diego Pacheco in mid-2023.

28-year-old Coe of Jersey City, New Jersey looks to avenge his first career defeat and return to winning ways.

Manuel Gallegos at the press conference on May 28, 2025, ahead of his rematch against Khalil Coe at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Khalil Coe at the press conference on May 28, 2025, ahead of his rematch against Manuel Gallegos at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Manuel Gallegos and Khalil Coe at the press conference on May 28, 2025, ahead of their rematch at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Among the Gallegos vs Coe 2 undercard bouts, Murodjon Akhmadaliev (13-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Luis Castillo (31-6, 20 KOs) of Mexico square off at super bantamweight.