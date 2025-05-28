Photos: Manuel Gallegos vs Khalil Coe press conference face-off ahead of rematch

Manuel Gallegos and Khalil Coe went face-to-face at the final press conference ahead of their rematch. The pair run it back at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico on May 30.
Gallegos (21-2-1, 18 KOs) and Coe (9-1-1, 7 KOs) first met last November on the undercard of Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2 in Philadelphia, PA. The contest ended inside the distance – Gallegos dropped Coe four times en route to victory via ninth-round TKO.
Battling it out in the main event on Friday, Gallegos puts his WBC USA light heavyweight title on the line. Mexico’s 27-year-old aims for his second straight victory since suffering a defeat via fourth-round TKO against Diego Pacheco in mid-2023.
28-year-old Coe of Jersey City, New Jersey looks to avenge his first career defeat and return to winning ways.
Among the Gallegos vs Coe 2 undercard bouts, Murodjon Akhmadaliev (13-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Luis Castillo (31-6, 20 KOs) of Mexico square off at super bantamweight.