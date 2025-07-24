Live results: Manuel Flores vs Jorge Chavez headlines Golden Boy Fight Night

Manuel Flores faces Jorge Chavez atop Golden Boy Fight Night, live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, July 24. The pair square off in a scheduled 10-round bout at super bantamweight. The WBA Continental USA belt is on the line.
Flores (20-1, 16 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA is riding a five-fight winning streak, having defeated Jorge Leyva by knockout in the fourth round last time out in March. Unbeaten Chavez (14-0, 8 KOs) of Mexico is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Brandon Douglas in April.
In the co-feature, Jordan Panthen (11-0, 9 KOs) of Poughkeepsie, NY takes on Glendale, AZ-based Farid Ngoga (10-1, 6 KOs) of Congo. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight. The WBA Continental Americas Gold strap is at stake.
On the Flores vs Chavez undercard, Grant Flores (10-0, 8 KOs) of Coachella, CA meets Todd Manuel (23-23-1, 7 KOs) of Rayne, LA in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. Cayden Griffiths (5-0, 5 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA and David Lobo Ramirez (18-5, 13 KOs) of Costa Rica clash in a six-rounder at welterweight.
Leonardo Sanchez (8-0, 6 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA and Mexico’s Abraham Valdez (14-1, 9 KOs) go head-to-head in a six-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Fabian Guzman (7-0, 7 KOs) of Orange, CA and Brian Arregui (11-5, 7 KOs) of Argentina battle it out in an eight-rounder at middleweight.
Flores vs Chavez live blog
Flores vs Chavez: How to watch & start time
Flores vs Chavez airs live on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.
Flores vs Chavez results
Get Flores vs Chavez full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
(9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)
Main card
- Manuel Flores vs. Jorge Chavez
- Jordan Panthen vs. Farid Ngoga
- Grant Flores vs. Todd Manuel
- Cayden Griffiths vs. David Lobo Ramirez
- Leonardo Sanchez vs. Abraham Perfecto Valdez
- Fabian Guzman vs. Brian Arregui
Prelims
- Bryan Lua vs. Kevin Piedrahita
- Javier Meza vs. Cesar Villarraga