Rozanski vs Okolie results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Lukasz Rozanski and Lawrence Okolie battle it out in the main event live from Podpromie Hall in Rzeszow, Poland on Friday, May 24. The contest pits the local undefeated WBC bridgerweight champion against the former WBO cruiserweight champion of the UK. The world championship bout bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Going through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, 38-year-old Lukasz Rozanski (15-0, 14 KOs) makes the first defense of his title. 31-year-old Lawrence Okolie (19-1, 14 KOs) of Hackney, London looks to return to winning ways and become a two-division world champion. Both fighters made it official for the 224-pound WBC belt, weighing-in at 223 lbs and 223.5 lbs, respectively.

Among Rozanski vs Okolie undercard bouts, Ihosvany Rafael Garcia (12-0, 9 KOs) of Cuba and Lukasz Plawecki (7-1-2, 4 KOs) of Poland go head to head at light heavyweight. As well, Ukraine-born Fiodor Czerkaszyn (23-1, 14 KOs) of Poland and Mexico’s Jorge Cota (31-6, 28 KOs) square off at middleweight.

Plus, Jan Czerklewicz (12-1, 3 KOs) of Poland and Paul Valenzuela Cuesta (28-11, 18 KOs) of Mexico clash at super middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Lukasz Rozanski vs Lawrence Okolie live stream

While in Poland the event airs live on TVP Sport, boxing fans in the UK can watch Lukasz Rozanski vs Lawrence Okolie live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, starting at 10 pm BST.

International broadcast details were not confirmed. Nevertheless, fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and stream the fight from practically everywhere. The start time in the U.S. coverts to 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Lukasz Rozanski vs Lawrence Okolie, 12 rounds, bridgerweight – Rozanski’s WBC title

Ihosvany Rafael Garcia vs. Lukasz Plawecki, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Jorge Cota, 10 rounds, middleweight

Jan Czerklewicz vs. Paul Valenzuela Cuesta, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Tobiasz Zarzeczny vs. Daniel Przewieslik, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Kamil Slendak vs. Daniel Plonka, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Lukasz Rozanski vs Lawrence Okolie results

Stay tuned for Lukasz Rozanski vs Lawrence Okolie live results.