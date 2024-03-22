Lawrence Okolie challenges Lukasz Rozanski in May in Poland

British Lawrence Okolie looks to claim the WBC bridgerweight title against Lukasz Rozanski, when the pair squares off at Podpromie Hall in Rzeszow, Poland on Friday, May 24. The event airs live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland. The U.S. and international broadcast is to be confirmed.

Former WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (19-1, 14 KOs) was in action last May, when he dropped a majority decision against Chris Billam-Smith and lost his belt. The 31-year-old native of Hackney, London looks to get back in the win column and become champion in two weight classes.

“I’m excited to go to Poland and test myself yet again on away ground,” Lawrence Okolie said. “Rozanski is a good champion, with an explosive style, but I’m coming to do some serious damage. He has never seen power like mine.”

Unbeaten Lukasz Rozanski (15-0, 14 KOs) landed the vacant belt last April, when he stopped Alen Babic in the first round. Going through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, the 38-year-old makes the first defense of his title.

“I’m defending my world title in my own backyard, in my city, fighting against a former world champion,” Lukasz Rozanski said. “It’s a fantastic fight, for moments like these, I’ve trained hard all my life.”

The bouts featured on Rozanski vs Okolie undercard are expected to be announced shortly.