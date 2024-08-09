Subscribe
Photos: Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo on weight for 126 lbs title in Albuquerque

Luis Alberto Lopez defends IBF featherweight title against former champion Angelo Leo in Albuquerque

By Parviz Iskenderov
Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo
Luis Alberto Lopez and Angelo Leo at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their world title fight at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM, USA on August 10, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Champion Luis Alberto Lopez and challenger Angelo Leo made it official for their IBF featherweight title fight at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM on Saturday, August 10. The world championship bout serves as the main event live on ESPN.

Both fighters successfully made the required 126 lbs weight limit. Mexico’s “Venado” Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs) weighed-in at 125.6 lbs for the fourth defense of his title. Local former super bantamweight champion Leo (24-1, 11 KOs) showed the same. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Junior welterweights Lindolfo Delgado (20-0, 15 KOs) and Bryan Flores (26-0-1, 15 KOs) were also on weight for their 140 lbs matchup. The all-Mexican showdown serves as the co-main event. Both fighters tipped the scales at 139.9 lbs. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Vito Mielnicki Jr (18-1, 12 KOs) first twice weighed-in at 154.1 lbs, missing the contracted weight by .1 lbs. His opponent Laszlo Toth (32-8-2, 20 KOs) of Hungary was 153.3 lbs. Although having two hours to make weight, the Belleville, New Jersey native immediately stepped on the scales one more time, and on his third attempt with the shield showed 154 lbs. The 10-round super welterweight matchup is featured on the preliminary portion of the card live on ESPN+.

Matthew Griego (14-0, 10 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM weighed in at 112.1 lbs on his first attempt, missing the contracted 112 lbs weight limit by .1. On his second attempt with the shield, he showed 111.9 lbs. His opponent Gilberto Mendoza (23-18-4, 11 KOs) of San Francisco came in at 110.7 lbs. The eight-round matchup headlines the prelims.

Luis Alberto Lopez
Luis Alberto Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Lindolfo Delgado vs Bryan Flores
Lindolfo Delgado vs Bryan Flores | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Lindolfo Delgado vs Bryan Flores
Lindolfo Delgado vs Bryan Flores | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Lindolfo Delgado vs Bryan Flores
Lindolfo Delgado vs Bryan Flores | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Lindolfo Delgado vs Bryan Flores
Lindolfo Delgado vs Bryan Flores | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Matthew Griego vs Gilberto Mendoza
Matthew Griego vs Gilberto Mendoza | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Matthew Griego vs Gilberto Mendoza
Matthew Griego vs Gilberto Mendoza | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Vito Mielnicki Jr
Vito Mielnicki Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Laszlo Toth
Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Laszlo Toth | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Laszlo Toth
Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Laszlo Toth | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Albert Gonzalez
Albert Gonzalez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Albert Gonzalez vs Damian Alcala
Albert Gonzalez vs Damian Alcala | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Albert Gonzalez vs Damian Alcala
Albert Gonzalez vs Damian Alcala | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Maickol Lopez Villagrana
Maickol Lopez Villagrana | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Alan Garcia vs Maickol Lopez Villagrana
Alan Garcia vs Maickol Lopez Villagrana | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Alan Garcia vs Maickol Lopez Villagrana
Alan Garcia vs Maickol Lopez Villagrana | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Steven Navarro
Steven Navarro | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Steven Navarro vs Israel Camacho
Steven Navarro vs Israel Camacho | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Steven Navarro vs Israel Camacho
Steven Navarro vs Israel Camacho | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Arnold Khegai
Arnold Khegai | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Arnold Khegai vs Belmar Preciado
Arnold Khegai vs Belmar Preciado | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Arnold Khegai vs Belmar Preciado
Arnold Khegai vs Belmar Preciado | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Lopez vs Leo fight card

The Lopez vs Leo full fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Luis Alberto (125.6) Lopez vs. Angelo Leo (125.6), 12 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s IBF title
  • Lindolfo Delgado (139.9) vs. Bryan Flores (139.9), 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Prelims

  • Matthew Griego (111.9) vs. Gilberto Mendoza (110.7), 8 rounds, flyweight
  • Vito Mielnicki Jr (154) vs. Laszlo Toth (153.3), 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Albert Gonzalez (126.3) vs. Damian Alcala (126.9), 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Alan Garcia (136.2) vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana (136.2), 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Steven Navarro (116.6) vs. Israel Camacho (115.6), 6 rounds, bantamweight
  • Arnold Khegai (125.8) vs. Belmar Preciado (125.9), 10 rounds, featherweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

