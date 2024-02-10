Subscribe
Dillon vs Bellotti results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Liam Dillon vs Reece Bellotti live from The O2 in London, England

By Parviz Iskenderov

Liam Dillon and Reece Bellotti battle it out in the main event live stream from The O2 in London on Saturday, February 10. The all-English contest pits local British champion against Commonwealth champion of Watford. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super featherweight.

Both fighters look to claim each others belts. 28-year-old Liam Dillon (13-0-1, 3 KOs) aims to improve his unbeaten record and claim the Commonwealth title. 33-year-old Reece Bellotti (17-5, 14 KOs) makes his second attempt to landed the British strap and targets his fourth win in a row.

The all-English co-main event features Cameron Vuong (3-0, 2 KOs) of Blyth up against Ishmael Ellis (14-7) of Birmingham. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.

Among Dillon vs Bellotti undercard bouts, local Craig Richards (17-3-1, 10 KOs) faces Boris Crighton (12-4, 7 KOs) of Glasgow, Scotland in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Watford’s Shannon Ryan (6-0) takes on Emma Dolan (6-0, 1 KOs) of Norwich in a 10-rounder for WBA International super flyweight title.

Plus, John Hedges (8-0, 2 KOs) of Harlow, England meets Erdogan Kadrija (20-5, 12 KOs) of Germany by way of Kosovo in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Liam Dillon vs Reece Bellotti live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, February 10
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Prelims: 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, February 10
Time: 7 pm GMT
Prelims: 5:30 pm GMT

Fight Card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

  • Liam Dillon vs. Reece Bellotti, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Dillon’s British, Bellotti’s Commonwealth title
  • Cameron Vuong vs. Ishmael Ellis, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Craig Richards vs. Boris Crighton, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Shannon Ryan vs. Jasmina Zapotoczna, 10 rounds, super flyweight – WBA International title
  • John Hedges vs. Erdogan Kadrija, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Preliminary card

  • Jack Oliphant vs. Jensen Irving, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Jordan Patrick Tomasoni, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Emanuel Odiase vs. Amine Boucetta, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Liam Dillon vs Reece Bellotti results

Stay tuned for Liam Dillon vs Reece Bellotti live results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
