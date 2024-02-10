Dillon vs Bellotti results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Liam Dillon and Reece Bellotti battle it out in the main event live stream from The O2 in London on Saturday, February 10. The all-English contest pits local British champion against Commonwealth champion of Watford. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super featherweight.

Both fighters look to claim each others belts. 28-year-old Liam Dillon (13-0-1, 3 KOs) aims to improve his unbeaten record and claim the Commonwealth title. 33-year-old Reece Bellotti (17-5, 14 KOs) makes his second attempt to landed the British strap and targets his fourth win in a row.

The all-English co-main event features Cameron Vuong (3-0, 2 KOs) of Blyth up against Ishmael Ellis (14-7) of Birmingham. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.

Among Dillon vs Bellotti undercard bouts, local Craig Richards (17-3-1, 10 KOs) faces Boris Crighton (12-4, 7 KOs) of Glasgow, Scotland in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Watford’s Shannon Ryan (6-0) takes on Emma Dolan (6-0, 1 KOs) of Norwich in a 10-rounder for WBA International super flyweight title.

Plus, John Hedges (8-0, 2 KOs) of Harlow, England meets Erdogan Kadrija (20-5, 12 KOs) of Germany by way of Kosovo in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Liam Dillon vs Reece Bellotti live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, February 10

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, February 10

Time: 7 pm GMT

Prelims: 5:30 pm GMT

Fight Card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Liam Dillon vs. Reece Bellotti, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Dillon’s British, Bellotti’s Commonwealth title

Cameron Vuong vs. Ishmael Ellis, 8 rounds, lightweight

Craig Richards vs. Boris Crighton, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Shannon Ryan vs. Jasmina Zapotoczna, 10 rounds, super flyweight – WBA International title

John Hedges vs. Erdogan Kadrija, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Preliminary card

Jack Oliphant vs. Jensen Irving, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Jordan Patrick Tomasoni, 4 rounds, lightweight

Emanuel Odiase vs. Amine Boucetta, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Liam Dillon vs Reece Bellotti results

Stay tuned for Liam Dillon vs Reece Bellotti live results.