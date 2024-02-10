Reece Bellotti bests Liam Dillon to claim British title in London

Reece Bellotti became a new British super featherweight champion dethroning Liam Dillon at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, February 10. The pair went head to head in the main event of Matchroom Boxing’s NXTGEN card live on DAZN.

The scheduled for 12 rounds all-English contest went the full distance. The scores were 117-112, 116-112 and 117-111, all in favor of the challenger.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Reece Bellotti successfully landed the British belt on his second attempt. In late 2018, the Watford, England native challenged Ryan Walsh for the same title, but fell short dropping a split decision.

Bellotti also retained his Commonwealth strap. The 33-year-old improved to 18-5, 14 KOs and secured his fourth win in a row.

Liam Dillon lost the title in his first defesne. The 28-year-old Londoner dropped to 13-1-1, 3 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

In the co-feature, Cameron Vuong (4-0, 3 KOs) stopped Ishmael Ellis (14-8) in the sixth round of their all-English clash at lightweight. Among other results, local Craig Richards (18-3-1, 11 KOs) eliminated Boris Crighton (12-5, 7 KOs) of Glasgow, Scotland in the seventh round at light heavyweight.

Plus, British Shannon Ryan (7-0) defeated Jasmina Zapotoczna (6-1 KOs) of Poland by unanimous decision to land WBA International super flyweight title. In addition, John Hedges (9-0, 3 KOs) of England TKO’d Kosovo-born Erdogan Kadrija (20-6, 12 KOs) of Germany in the second round at cruiserweight.