Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Reece Bellotti bests Liam Dillon to claim British title in London

Bellotti lands British super featherweight title on his second attempt

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
Reece Bellotti defeats Liam Dillon to become new British champion
Reece Bellotti in his bout against Liam Dillon at The O2 in London, England on February 10, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Reece Bellotti became a new British super featherweight champion dethroning Liam Dillon at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, February 10. The pair went head to head in the main event of Matchroom Boxing’s NXTGEN card live on DAZN.

The scheduled for 12 rounds all-English contest went the full distance. The scores were 117-112, 116-112 and 117-111, all in favor of the challenger.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Reece Bellotti successfully landed the British belt on his second attempt. In late 2018, the Watford, England native challenged Ryan Walsh for the same title, but fell short dropping a split decision.

Bellotti also retained his Commonwealth strap. The 33-year-old improved to 18-5, 14 KOs and secured his fourth win in a row.

Liam Dillon lost the title in his first defesne. The 28-year-old Londoner dropped to 13-1-1, 3 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

In the co-feature, Cameron Vuong (4-0, 3 KOs) stopped Ishmael Ellis (14-8) in the sixth round of their all-English clash at lightweight. Among other results, local Craig Richards (18-3-1, 11 KOs) eliminated Boris Crighton (12-5, 7 KOs) of Glasgow, Scotland in the seventh round at light heavyweight.

Plus, British Shannon Ryan (7-0) defeated Jasmina Zapotoczna (6-1 KOs) of Poland by unanimous decision to land WBA International super flyweight title. In addition, John Hedges (9-0, 3 KOs) of England TKO’d Kosovo-born Erdogan Kadrija (20-6, 12 KOs) of Germany in the second round at cruiserweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.