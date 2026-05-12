Lewis Crocker faces Liam Paro in Brisbane, Australia in June

Lewis Crocker defends his IBF welterweight title against Liam Paro on June 24 at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Queensland. Broadcast and ticket information is expected to be confirmed shortly.

The contest was originally announced in February and then postponed after the champion suffered a hand injury in training. The new fight date was confirmed on Tuesday.

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Undefeated Crocker (22-0, 11 KOs) of Northern Ireland makes the first defense of his belt. The 29-year-old Belfast native claimed the title last September, defeating Paddy Donovan by split decision in their rematch.

Australia’s Paro (27-1, 16 KOs) aims to become a champion in his second weight class, having previously held an IBF super lightweight title. The 30-year-old Mackay southpaw has secured two victories since dropping his belt to Richardson Hitchins in late 2024.

Paro was scheduled to face Ireland’s Paddy Donovan in a title eliminator in January, but the fight fell through after Donovan withdrew due to illness.

The Crocker vs Paro undercard bouts, along with further event details, are expected to be announced shortly.