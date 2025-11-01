Live results: Lenier Pero faces Jordan Thompson in Orlando

Lenier Pero and Jordan Thompson square off atop the Matchroom Boxing fight card on Saturday, November 1, live from Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL. They clash for the WBA Continental heavyweight title. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Miami-based southpaw Pero (12-0, 8 KOs) of Cuba looks to remain undefeated following his decision victory over Detrailous Webster in April. Former title challenger Thompson (15-1, 12 KOs) of the UK steps through the ropes for the first time in two years since being stopped by Jai Opetaia in his bid to claim the IBF cruiserweight title.

The co-feature is a super welterweight bout between Orlando’s Omari Jones (3-0, 3 KOs) and Yusuph Metu (12-2, 9 KOs) of Tanzania. On the undercard, Pat Brown (4-0, 4 KOs) of the UK takes on Felix Valera (24-8, 21 KOs) of the Dominican Republic at cruiserweight.

Also, Yoelvis Gomez (9-1, 7 KOs) of Cuba and Antraveous Ingram (12-0, 6 KOs) of Kissimmee, FL, square off for the WBA Continental Americas super welterweight title. Additionally, Nishant Dev (3-0, 2 KOs) of India meets Mexico’s Juan Carlos Campos Medina (4-2, 3 KOs) at super welterweight.

Pero vs Thompson live blog November 1, 2025 12:01 AM EDT Pero vs Thompson: How to watch and start time Pero vs Thompson airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, while in the UK, the broadcast begins at 12:00 a.m. GMT.

Pero vs Thompson results

Get Pero vs Thompson full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Lenier Pero vs. Jordan Thompson

Omari Jones vs. Yusuph Metu

Pat Brown vs. Felix Valera

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Antraveous Ingram

Nishant Dev vs. Juan Carlos Campos Medina

Prelims (Non-televised)