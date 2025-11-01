Subscribe
Live results: Lenier Pero faces Jordan Thompson in Orlando

Lenier Pero and Jordan Thompson clash for the WBA Continental heavyweight title, live from Caribe Royale Orlando

By Parviz Iskenderov
Lenier Pero and Jordan Thompson face off during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Lenier Pero and Jordan Thompson face off during the weigh-in on October 31, 2025 in Orlando, FL | Matchroom Boxing
Lenier Pero and Jordan Thompson square off atop the Matchroom Boxing fight card on Saturday, November 1, live from Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL. They clash for the WBA Continental heavyweight title. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Miami-based southpaw Pero (12-0, 8 KOs) of Cuba looks to remain undefeated following his decision victory over Detrailous Webster in April. Former title challenger Thompson (15-1, 12 KOs) of the UK steps through the ropes for the first time in two years since being stopped by Jai Opetaia in his bid to claim the IBF cruiserweight title.

The co-feature is a super welterweight bout between Orlando’s Omari Jones (3-0, 3 KOs) and Yusuph Metu (12-2, 9 KOs) of Tanzania. On the undercard, Pat Brown (4-0, 4 KOs) of the UK takes on Felix Valera (24-8, 21 KOs) of the Dominican Republic at cruiserweight.

Also, Yoelvis Gomez (9-1, 7 KOs) of Cuba and Antraveous Ingram (12-0, 6 KOs) of Kissimmee, FL, square off for the WBA Continental Americas super welterweight title. Additionally, Nishant Dev (3-0, 2 KOs) of India meets Mexico’s Juan Carlos Campos Medina (4-2, 3 KOs) at super welterweight.

Watch on DAZN

Pero vs Thompson live blog

Pero vs Thompson: How to watch and start time

Pero vs Thompson airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, while in the UK, the broadcast begins at 12:00 a.m. GMT.

Pero vs Thompson results

Get Pero vs Thompson full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Lenier Pero vs. Jordan Thompson
  • Omari Jones vs. Yusuph Metu
  • Pat Brown vs. Felix Valera
  • Yoelvis Gomez vs. Antraveous Ingram
  • Nishant Dev vs. Juan Carlos Campos Medina

Prelims (Non-televised)

  • Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro vs. Wilner Soto
  • Ryan Santiago vs. Mario Hernandez Betancourt
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

