Watch the fight video highlights featuring Lenier Pero as he defeats Jordan Thompson to claim the WBA Continental heavyweight title. Miami-based Pero of Cuba and former title challenger Thompson of the UK squared off in the headliner of the Matchroom Boxing card on Saturday night, live from Caribe Royale in Orlando.
Lenier Pero vs Jordan Thompson: Full fight video highlights
Lenier Pero defeats Jordan Thompson by decision to claim the WBA Continental heavyweight title, live from Caribe Royale Orlando
