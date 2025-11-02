Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Lenier Pero vs Jordan Thompson: Full fight video highlights

Lenier Pero defeats Jordan Thompson by decision to claim the WBA Continental heavyweight title, live from Caribe Royale Orlando

BoxingNewsResultsTop StoriesVideos
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google

Watch the fight video highlights featuring Lenier Pero as he defeats Jordan Thompson to claim the WBA Continental heavyweight title. Miami-based Pero of Cuba and former title challenger Thompson of the UK squared off in the headliner of the Matchroom Boxing card on Saturday night, live from Caribe Royale in Orlando.

Video viaMatchroom Boxing
Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Newsletter

Videos

More videos
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.