Photos: Pero vs Thompson official in Orlando, FL

Following the press conference, Lenier Pero and Jordan Thompson successfully weighed in for their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando on November 1. The two fighters clash for the WBA Continental heavyweight title.

Miami-based Pero (12-0, 8 KOs) of Cuba came in at 242.2 lbs, while former world title challenger Thompson (15-1, 12 KOs) of the UK showed 238 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The co-feature fighters, local Omari Jones (3-0, 3 KOs) and Tanzania’s Yusuph Metu (12-2, 9 KOs), tipped the scales at 152.8 lbs and 153.6 lbs, respectively.

On the undercard, Pat Brown (4-0, 4 KOs) of the UK weighed in at 203 lbs, while his opponent, Felix Valera (24-8, 21 KOs) of the Dominican Republic, showed 202 lbs.

Yoelvis Gomez (9-1, 7 KOs) of Cuba and Antraveous Ingram (12-0, 6 KOs) of Kissimmee, FL, registered 154 lbs and 153.2 lbs, respectively.

Additionally, Nishant Dev (3-0, 2 KOs) of India declared 154.4 lbs for his bout against Mexico’s Juan Carlos Campos Medina (4-2, 3 KOs), who weighed 156 lbs.

Check out the current Pero vs Thompson lineup and weights below.

Lenier Pero and Jordan Thompson during the weigh-in on October 31, 2025 in Orlando, FL | Matchroom Boxing

Lenier Pero and Jordan Thompson face off during the weigh-in on October 31, 2025 in Orlando, FL | Matchroom Boxing

Omari Jones and Yusuph Metu face off during the weigh-in on October 31, 2025 in Orlando, FL | Matchroom Boxing

Pat Brown and Felix Valera during the weigh-in on October 31, 2025 in Orlando, FL | Matchroom Boxing

Yoelvis Gomez and Antraveous Ingram face off during the weigh-in on October 31, 2025 in Orlando, FL | Matchroom Boxing

Nishant Dev and Juan Carlos Campos Medina face off during the weigh-in on October 31, 2025 in Orlando, FL | Matchroom Boxing

