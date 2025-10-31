Subscribe
Photos: Pero vs Thompson official in Orlando, FL

Lenier Pero and Jordan Thompson successfully weigh in for their clash this Saturday in Orlando

By Parviz Iskenderov
Lenier Pero and Jordan Thompson face off
Lenier Pero and Jordan Thompson face off during the weigh-in on October 31, 2025 in Orlando, FL | Matchroom Boxing

Following the press conference, Lenier Pero and Jordan Thompson successfully weighed in for their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando on November 1. The two fighters clash for the WBA Continental heavyweight title.

Miami-based Pero (12-0, 8 KOs) of Cuba came in at 242.2 lbs, while former world title challenger Thompson (15-1, 12 KOs) of the UK showed 238 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The co-feature fighters, local Omari Jones (3-0, 3 KOs) and Tanzania’s Yusuph Metu (12-2, 9 KOs), tipped the scales at 152.8 lbs and 153.6 lbs, respectively.

On the undercard, Pat Brown (4-0, 4 KOs) of the UK weighed in at 203 lbs, while his opponent, Felix Valera (24-8, 21 KOs) of the Dominican Republic, showed 202 lbs.

Yoelvis Gomez (9-1, 7 KOs) of Cuba and Antraveous Ingram (12-0, 6 KOs) of Kissimmee, FL, registered 154 lbs and 153.2 lbs, respectively.

Additionally, Nishant Dev (3-0, 2 KOs) of India declared 154.4 lbs for his bout against Mexico’s Juan Carlos Campos Medina (4-2, 3 KOs), who weighed 156 lbs.

Check out the current Pero vs Thompson lineup and weights below.

Lenier Pero and Jordan Thompson
Lenier Pero and Jordan Thompson during the weigh-in on October 31, 2025 in Orlando, FL | Matchroom Boxing
Lenier Pero and Jordan Thompson face off
Lenier Pero and Jordan Thompson face off during the weigh-in on October 31, 2025 in Orlando, FL | Matchroom Boxing
Omari Jones and Yusuph Metu face off
Omari Jones and Yusuph Metu face off during the weigh-in on October 31, 2025 in Orlando, FL | Matchroom Boxing
Pat Brown and Felix Valera
Pat Brown and Felix Valera during the weigh-in on October 31, 2025 in Orlando, FL | Matchroom Boxing
Yoelvis Gomez and Antraveous Ingram face off
Yoelvis Gomez and Antraveous Ingram face off during the weigh-in on October 31, 2025 in Orlando, FL | Matchroom Boxing
Nishant Dev and Juan Carlos Campos Medina face off
Nishant Dev and Juan Carlos Campos Medina face off during the weigh-in on October 31, 2025 in Orlando, FL | Matchroom Boxing

The Pero vs Thompson weights are as follows:

  • Lenier Pero (242.2 lbs) vs. Jordan Thompson (238 lbs)
  • Omari Jones (152.8 lbs) vs. Yusuph Metu (153.6 lbs)
  • Pat Brown (203 lbs) vs. Felix Valera (202 lbs)
  • Yoelvis Gomez (154 lbs) vs. Antraveous Ingram (153.2 lbs)
  • Nishant Dev (154.4 lbs) vs. Juan Carlos Campos (156 lbs)
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

