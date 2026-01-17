Wood vs Warrington 2 undercard: Former UFC fighter, title bout and more announced

Former UFC flyweight Molly McCann continues her boxing journey on February 21 at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. The Liverpool native steps through the ropes in a super bantamweight bout on the undercard of Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington.

McCann (2-0, 1 KO) made her pro boxing debut last September in Belfast, defeating Kate Radomska by sixth-round TKO. In her previous outing last November in Birmingham, the 35-year-old scored a decision over Ebonie Cotton. Her next opponent is expected to be confirmed shortly.

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“I cannot wait to fight on the Wood-Warrington II undercard,” McCann said (via Matchroom Boxing).

“I know how amazing both sets of fans are. Trust me, the atmosphere at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham is going to be absolutely electric.”

“I’m looking forward to sharing the rest of the card with some incredible fighters. But mainly, I’m very excited to show how much I have levelled up since my last fight and get this massive year off to a good start. It’s huge for me.”

More fights announced for the Wood vs Warrington 2 undercard

Also announced for the Wood vs Warrington 2 undercard is a world title fight between former WBO welterweight champion Sandy Ryan (8-3-1, 3 KOs) of England and Mexico’s Karla Ramos Zamora (12-10-2, 4 KOs). They battle for the vacant WBC super lightweight title.

Ishmael Davis (15-3, 6 KOs) makes the first defense of his British super welterweight title against Bilal Fawaz (10-1-1, 3 KOs).

A bantamweight bout features Britain’s Tiah-Mai Ayton (4-0, 4 KOs) against Catherine Tacone Ramos (9-3-1, 2 KOs) of Brazil.

Additionally, England’s super welterweight Junaid Bostan (10-1-1, 8 KOs) and Doncaster’s heavyweight Dave Allen (24-8-2, 19 KOs) are also in action. Their respective opponents, along with the rest of the lineup, are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The main event is an all-British super featherweight rematch between two former champions, Leigh Wood (28-4, 17 KOs) and Josh Warrington (32-4-1, 8 KOs). Wood stopped Warrington in the seventh round of their first encounter in October 2023.