Live results: Lazaro Lorenzana defeats Luis Arias by decision

Lazaro Lorenzana faces Luis Arias on Saturday, November 29, live from Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. The two middleweights clash for the WBC Regional Championship, headlining Manny Pacquiao Promotions’ debut in the United States. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Unbeaten 26-year-old Lorenzana (18-0, 13 KOs) of San Diego aims for his third win of the year after stopping Jesus Vega Villaman and Hector Manuel Zepeda Ortiz. Milwaukee’s 35-year-old Arias (22-5-1, 11 KOs) looks to bounce back from a decision defeat to Eric Priest in May.

Advertisement

The Lorenzana vs Arias bout replaces the originally scheduled main event between Oklahoma City’s Elijah Pierce (21-2, 17 KOs) and Venezuela’s Lorenzo Parra (23-1-1, 17 KOs). The contest – initially announced as a WBO featherweight title eliminator – was canceled due to illness. In the press release issued by the promoters, it was not disclosed whose camp was affected by illness.

In the co-feature, Manny Pacquiao’s son, Emmanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr., makes his professional boxing debut against fellow debutant Brendan Lally of Chicago. The bout is scheduled for four rounds at lightweight.

On the undercard, Las Vegas southpaw Terry Washington (5-0, 5 KOs) and Ricardo Astuvilca (23-4, 5 KOs) of Peru battle for the WBC USA light flyweight title. A flyweight bout features Tijuana’s Jose Russell Regalado (16-1, 10 KOs) against Saleto Henderson (10-2, 7 KOs) of Indianapolis.

Additionally, Michael Bracamontes (13-2-1, 6 KOs) of Garden Grove, California, and William King (6-2-2, 3 KOs) of Lynwood, California, go head-to-head at super featherweight.

Lorenzana vs Arias results

Get Lorenzana vs Arias full fight card results below.

Main card

Lazaro Lorenzana def. Luis Arias by unanimous decision (100-90, 99-91, 98-92)

Emmanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr. vs. Brendan Lally – majority draw (39-37, 38-38, 38-38)

Terry Washington def. Ricardo Astuvilca by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90

Jose Russell Regalado def. Saleto Henderson by TKO (R6, 3:00)

Michael Bracamontes def. William King by unanimous decision (80-74, 79-73, 79-73)

Prelims

Alexis Alvarado def. Garen Diagan by unanimous decision (39-36, 39-36, 40-35)

Javier Zamarron def. Alejandro Meniano by unanimous decision (80-71, 79-72, 77-74)

Rodrigo Mosquera def. Bryan Domingo by unanimous decision (40-36, 39-37, 39-37)

Sheldon Payne def. Adil Gadzhiev by majority decision (39-37, 39-37, 38-38)

Lorenzana vs Arias live blog November 30, 2025 1:13 AM EST Lazaro Lorenzana defeats Luis Arias by decision Lazaro Lorenzana defeats Luis Arias by unanimous decision with scores of 100-90, 99-91, and 98-92.



With the victory, San Diego’s unbeaten 26-year-old Lazaro Lorenzana improves to 19-0, 13 KOs and claims WBC Regional middleweight title.



Milwaukee’s 35-year-old Luis Arias drops to 22-6-1, 11 KOs and suffers his second straight defeat. November 30, 2025 12:02 AM EST Emmanuel 'Jimuel' Pacquiao Jr vs Brendan Lally ends in draw Manny Pacquiao’s son, Emmanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr. (0-0-1) and Brendan Lally (0-0-1) of Chicago fought to a majority draw. After four rounds at lightweight, the judges scored the fight 39-37, 38-38, and 38-38. Both fighters made their pro boxing debut. November 29, 2025 11:05 PM EST Terry Washington defeats Ricardo Astuvilca by decision Las Vegas southpaw Terry Washington (6-0, 5 KOs) defeats Ricardo Astuvilca (23-5, 5 KOs) of Peru by unanimous decision at light flyweight. All three judges scored the fight 100-90. With the win, Washington claims the WBC USA title. November 29, 2025 10:24 PM EST Jose Russell Regalado stops Saleto Henderson in six rounds Tijuana’s Jose Russell Regalado (17-1, 11 KOs) dominates and stops Saleto Henderson (10-3, 7 KOs) of Indianapolis in six rounds at flyweight. On his way to victory, Regalado scored two knockdowns in the first round. Henderson didn’t come out for the seventh round. November 29, 2025 9:48 PM EST Michael Bracamontes defeats William King by decision Michael Bracamontes (14-2-1, 6 KOs) of Garden Grove, California, defeats William King (6-3-2, 3 KOs) of Lynwood, California, by unanimous decision at super featherweight. After eight rounds, the scores were 80-74, 79-73, and 79-73. November 29, 2025 9:05 PM EST Rodrigo Mosquera defeats Bryan Domingo by decision Rodrigo Mosquera (4-0, 2 KOs) of Las Vegas defeats Bryan Domingo (0-4-1) of Guatemala by unanimous decision at lightweight. The scores were 40-36, 39-37, and 39-37. November 29, 2025 8:40 PM EST Sheldon Payne defeats Adil Gadzhiev by decision Kicking off the action, Los Angeles native Sheldon Payne (1-1) defeats Adil Gadzhiev (3-2, 1 KO) by majority decision at light heavyweight. The judges scored the fight 39-37, 39-37, and 38-38. November 28, 2025 11:01 PM EST Lorenzana vs Arias: How to watch and start time Lorenzana vs Arias airs live on ESPN Deportes and ESPN Knockout. The start time is 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. Lazaro Lorenzana and Luis Arias at the weigh-in, on November 28, 2025, ahead of their bout at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA. Photo by Mikael Ona/Manny Pacquiao Promotions