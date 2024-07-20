Nakatani vs Astrolabio results, live stream, full fight card

Undefeated Junto Nakatani (27-0, 20 KOs) faces Vincent Astrolabio (19-4, 14 KOs) in the main event live from Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on Saturday, July 20. Japan’s three-division world champion makes the first defense of his WBA bantamweight belt against the challenger of the Philippines, who makes his second attempt to land a title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Japanese southpaw Riku Kano (22-4-2, 11 KOs) and LA’s Anthony Olascuaga (6-1, 4 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBO flyweight strap. The world championship bout is also scheduled for 12 rounds.

The originally scheduled co-main event bout between Japan’s four-division world champion and cuttent WBO junior bantamweight titleholder Kosei Tanaka (20-1, 11 KOs) and Mexico’s Jonathan Rodriguez (25-2-1, 17 KOs) has been canceled. The latter miss the required 115-pound championship limit by over 6 pounds.

Among Nakatani vs Astrolabio undercard bouts, former kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa (3-0, 1 KOs) of Japan faces Jonathan Rodriguez Torres (17-2-1, 7 KOs) of Puerto Rico in a 10-round matchup at bantamweight. Plus, Japanese Issei Aramoto makes his pro boxing debut in a six-round super middleweight contest against Mongontsooj Nandinerdene (2-1-1, 2 KOs) of Mongolia.

Junto Nakatani vs Vincent Astrolabio live stream

Junto Nakatani vs Vincent Astrolabio live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for 5 am ET / 2 am PT.

Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Nakatani vs Astrolabio from practically anywhere. Date and time vary by location.

Junto Nakatani vs Vincent Astrolabio results

Stay tuned for Junto Nakatani vs Vincent Astrolabio results.