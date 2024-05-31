Junto Nakatani faces Vincent Astrolabio in Tokyo in July

Junto Nakatani is set for his next outing on July 20 against Vincent Astrolabio at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. Going through the ropes in front of his home-country crowd, the undefeated three-division world champion puts his WBA bantamweight title on the line. His opponent of the Philippines makes his second attempt to claim one of four major belts. The 12-round bout headlines a stacked card with three titles contested on the night.

Undefeated Junto Nakatani (27-0, 20 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year and the first defense of the WBA 118 lbs strap. The 26-year-old southpaw earned the title in his new weight class in February at the same venue, where he stopped Alexandro Santiago in the sixth round.

Las Vegas-based Vincent Astrolabio (19-4, 14 KOs) is coming off the win by TKO in the 11th round against Navapon Khaikanha last August in Bangkok. Last May, the 27-year-old contender challenged Jason Moloney for the vacant WBO bantamweight title, but fell short dropping a majority decision.

In the 12-round co-feature, Japan’s four-division world champion Kosei Tanaka (20-1, 11 KOs) defends his WBO junior bantamweight title against former title challenger Jonathan Rodriguez (25-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico. Tanaka landed the vacant belt in February by unanimous decision against Christian Bacasegua Rangel. Bringing to the ring three straight victories, Rodriguez looks to succeed in his second attempt to become champion, after dropping a UD against Jerwin Ancajas for the IBF super flyweight title in April 2021.

In the evening’s third 12-round world championship bout, riding a two-fight winning streak Riku Kano (22-4-2, 11 KOs) takes on Anthony Olascuaga (6-1, 4 KOs) for the vacant WBO flyweight title. The Japanese southpaw fought Katsunari Takayama for the vacant WBO minimumweight strap back in August 2016, but lost the fight via sixth-round technical decision. Olascuaga is coming off the win by TKO in the seventh round against Giemel Magramo last September. With the victory, the Los Angeles native returned to winning ways after suffering his first career defeat via ninth-round TKO against Kenshiro Teraji last April in his bid to land the unified WBA and WBC light flyweight belts.

Also on the Nakatani vs Astrolabio undercard, Japan’s former kickboxing world champion Tenshin Nasukawa (3-0, 1 KOs) and Puerto Rico’s Jonathan Rodriguez Torres (17-2-1, 7 KOs) battle it out at bantamweight. Nasukawa eliminated Luis Robles Pacheco in three rounds in January. Rodriguez was stopped by Antonio Vargas in seven rounds in February. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can stream the event live on ESPN+.