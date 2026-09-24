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Jack Rafferty faces Hovhannes Martirosyan on Buatsi vs Hutchinson 2 undercard

Jack Rafferty and Hovhannes Martirosyan clash for the vacant IBO welterweight title

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jack Rafferty during his bout against Ekow Essuman at Co-op Live
Jack Rafferty during his bout against Ekow Essuman at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, on May 9, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry

Jack Rafferty faces Hovhannes Martirosyan for the vacant IBO welterweight title on Saturday, November 7, at AO Arena in Manchester. The contest is featured on the Buatsi vs Hutchinson 2 card, live on DAZN.

  • Manchester native Rafferty (27-0-1, 18 KOs) was last in action in May, when he stopped Ekow Essuman in six rounds.
  • Belgium’s Martirosyan (20-1, 12 KOs) won his previous bout in April against Michal Dufek by second-round knockout.

Queensberry Promotions added the Rafferty vs Martirosyan bout to the upcoming card on Wednesday.

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In the main event, Joshua Buatsi (20-1, 13 KOs) faces Willy Hutchinson (20-2, 14 KOs) in a light heavyweight rematch with the vacant interim WBC title on the line.

Among the previously announced bouts for the undercard, Bradley Rea (22-2, 11 KOs) defends his WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title against Ezra Taylor (13-1, 9 KOs).

The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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