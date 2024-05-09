Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price primed for world title fight in Cardiff, Wales

Jessica McCaskill goes up against Lauren Price on Saturday, May 11 at Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales. At the final pre-fight press conference the athletes previewed their bout and went face to face.
Two-division world champion McCaskill (12-3-1, 5 KOs) of St. Louis, MO battles the local favorite in front of her home country crowd. The Chicago-based 39-year-old former undisputed welterweight titleholder and unified super lightweight champion puts her WBA 147-pound belt on the line.
“The Welsh fans aren’t supporting me, but they’ve welcomed me with open arms and just want to see a great fight on Saturday night like everybody else,” Jessica McCaskill said. “I want to build fans everywhere I go. The excitement comes from stepping into my opponent’s back yard. I want to hear the crowd go wild and that will get me through the fight.”
Olympic Gold Medallist Price (6-0, 1 KOs) embraces the support of her fans. The 29-year-old southpaw of Newport, Wales fights for her first world title as a pro.
“I’ve been overwhelmed by the amount of support I’ve received – it’s blown me out the park,” Lauren Price said. “I can’t thank the Welsh fans enough, there’s going to be some noise in there on Saturday night and I can’t wait to put on a show. I’m going to take my time on the ring walk, enjoy myself, soak it all in but when I get in that ring it’s game on and time for business.”
In the co-feature on the card, unbeaten Welsh Rhys Edwards (15-0, 4 KOs) and Thomas Patrick Ward (34-1-1, 5 KOs) of England battle it out for the vacant WBA Intercontinental featherweight belt. Among other bouts, Mark Jeffers (17-0, 4 KOs) of Northern Ireland takes on fellow-unbeaten Darren Johnstone (8-0, 2 KOs) of Scotland at super middleweight.