Photos: Rodriguez and Vargas make weight for 118-pound title

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and Antonio Vargas successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their WBA 118-pound title fight. The contest takes place this Saturday, June 13, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

San Antonio’s Rodriguez (23-0, 16 KOs), who aims to become a three-division world champion, came in at 117.6 lbs.

Defending champion Vargas (19-1-1, 11 KOs) of Houston also showed 117.6 lbs.

On the undercard, Mexico’s Arturo Cardenas (17-0-2, 9 KOs) and Jordan Martinez (16-0-1, 15 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, both tipped the scales at 122 lbs. Cardenas puts his WBC Continental Americas title on the line.

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In the second world title fight on the card, defending IBF 135-pound champion Elif Nur Turhan (13-0, 8 KOs) of Turkiye weighed in at 134.8 lbs. Gabriela Tellez (7-0, 3 KOs) of Vero Beach, Florida, weighed 132.8 lbs.

Adrian Rodriguez (10-0, 6 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona, and Elias Montoya Terraza (13-0, 8 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, registered 132.9 lbs and 132.5 lbs, respectively, for the main card opener.

Antonio Vargas during the weigh-in in Glendale, Arizona, on June 12, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Jesse Rodriguez and Antonio Vargas face off at the weigh-in in Glendale, Arizona, on June 12, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Jesse Rodriguez and Antonio Vargas during the weigh-in in Glendale, Arizona, on June 12, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Arturo Cardenas and Jordan Martinez during the weigh-in in Glendale, Arizona, on June 12, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Elif Nur Turhan and Gabriela Tellez during the weigh-in in Glendale, Arizona, on June 12, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Adrian Rodriguez and Elias Montoya Terraza during the weigh-in in Glendale, Arizona, on June 12, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Rodriguez vs Vargas current fight card and weights

Main card

Jesse Rodriguez (117.6 lbs) vs. Antonio Vargas (117.6 lbs)

Arturo Cardenas (122 lbs) vs. Jordan Martinez (122 lbs)

Elif Nur Turhan (134.8 lbs) vs. Gabriela Tellez (132.8 lbs)

Adrian Rodriguez (132.9 lbs) vs. Elias Montoya Terraza (132.5 lbs)

Prelims

Trini Ochoa (142.6 lbs) vs. Cristian Perez Hernandez (143.5 lbs)

Xechal Xavier Esquivel (126.5 lbs) vs. Rayshawn Taylor (126.7 lbs)

Hector Beltran (154.7 lbs) vs. Shaquile Felicia (153.7 lbs)

Ronny Alvarez (167.6 lbs) vs. Filip Stankovic (168.8 lbs)