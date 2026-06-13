Photos: Rodriguez and Vargas make weight for 118-pound title

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and Antonio Vargas successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their WBA 118-pound title fight. The contest takes place this Saturday, June 13, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
- San Antonio’s Rodriguez (23-0, 16 KOs), who aims to become a three-division world champion, came in at 117.6 lbs.
- Defending champion Vargas (19-1-1, 11 KOs) of Houston also showed 117.6 lbs.
On the undercard, Mexico’s Arturo Cardenas (17-0-2, 9 KOs) and Jordan Martinez (16-0-1, 15 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, both tipped the scales at 122 lbs. Cardenas puts his WBC Continental Americas title on the line.
In the second world title fight on the card, defending IBF 135-pound champion Elif Nur Turhan (13-0, 8 KOs) of Turkiye weighed in at 134.8 lbs. Gabriela Tellez (7-0, 3 KOs) of Vero Beach, Florida, weighed 132.8 lbs.
Adrian Rodriguez (10-0, 6 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona, and Elias Montoya Terraza (13-0, 8 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, registered 132.9 lbs and 132.5 lbs, respectively, for the main card opener.
Rodriguez vs Vargas current fight card and weights
Main card
- Jesse Rodriguez (117.6 lbs) vs. Antonio Vargas (117.6 lbs)
- Arturo Cardenas (122 lbs) vs. Jordan Martinez (122 lbs)
- Elif Nur Turhan (134.8 lbs) vs. Gabriela Tellez (132.8 lbs)
- Adrian Rodriguez (132.9 lbs) vs. Elias Montoya Terraza (132.5 lbs)
Prelims
- Trini Ochoa (142.6 lbs) vs. Cristian Perez Hernandez (143.5 lbs)
- Xechal Xavier Esquivel (126.5 lbs) vs. Rayshawn Taylor (126.7 lbs)
- Hector Beltran (154.7 lbs) vs. Shaquile Felicia (153.7 lbs)
- Ronny Alvarez (167.6 lbs) vs. Filip Stankovic (168.8 lbs)