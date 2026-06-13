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Photos: Rodriguez and Vargas make weight for 118-pound title

Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez challenges Antonio Vargas for the WBA 118-pound title this Saturday in Glendale, Arizona

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jesse Rodriguez at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Antonio Vargas
Jesse Rodriguez during the weigh-in in Glendale, Arizona, on June 12, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and Antonio Vargas successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their WBA 118-pound title fight. The contest takes place this Saturday, June 13, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

  • San Antonio’s Rodriguez (23-0, 16 KOs), who aims to become a three-division world champion, came in at 117.6 lbs.
  • Defending champion Vargas (19-1-1, 11 KOs) of Houston also showed 117.6 lbs.

On the undercard, Mexico’s Arturo Cardenas (17-0-2, 9 KOs) and Jordan Martinez (16-0-1, 15 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, both tipped the scales at 122 lbs. Cardenas puts his WBC Continental Americas title on the line.

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In the second world title fight on the card, defending IBF 135-pound champion Elif Nur Turhan (13-0, 8 KOs) of Turkiye weighed in at 134.8 lbs. Gabriela Tellez (7-0, 3 KOs) of Vero Beach, Florida, weighed 132.8 lbs.

Adrian Rodriguez (10-0, 6 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona, and Elias Montoya Terraza (13-0, 8 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, registered 132.9 lbs and 132.5 lbs, respectively, for the main card opener.

Antonio Vargas at the weigh-in ahead of his bout
Antonio Vargas during the weigh-in in Glendale, Arizona, on June 12, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing
Jesse Rodriguez and Antonio Vargas face off at the weigh-in ahead of their bout
Jesse Rodriguez and Antonio Vargas face off at the weigh-in in Glendale, Arizona, on June 12, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing
Jesse Rodriguez and Antonio Vargas pose at the weigh-in ahead of their bout
Jesse Rodriguez and Antonio Vargas during the weigh-in in Glendale, Arizona, on June 12, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing
Arturo Cardenas and Jordan Martinez at the weigh-in ahead of their bout
Arturo Cardenas and Jordan Martinez during the weigh-in in Glendale, Arizona, on June 12, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing
Elif Nur Turhan and Gabriela Tellez at the weigh-in ahead of their bout
Elif Nur Turhan and Gabriela Tellez during the weigh-in in Glendale, Arizona, on June 12, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing
Adrian Rodriguez and Elias Montoya Terraza at the weigh-in ahead of their bout
Adrian Rodriguez and Elias Montoya Terraza during the weigh-in in Glendale, Arizona, on June 12, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Rodriguez vs Vargas current fight card and weights

Main card

  • Jesse Rodriguez (117.6 lbs) vs. Antonio Vargas (117.6 lbs)
  • Arturo Cardenas (122 lbs) vs. Jordan Martinez (122 lbs)
  • Elif Nur Turhan (134.8 lbs) vs. Gabriela Tellez (132.8 lbs)
  • Adrian Rodriguez (132.9 lbs) vs. Elias Montoya Terraza (132.5 lbs)

Prelims

  • Trini Ochoa (142.6 lbs) vs. Cristian Perez Hernandez (143.5 lbs)
  • Xechal Xavier Esquivel (126.5 lbs) vs. Rayshawn Taylor (126.7 lbs)
  • Hector Beltran (154.7 lbs) vs. Shaquile Felicia (153.7 lbs)
  • Ronny Alvarez (167.6 lbs) vs. Filip Stankovic (168.8 lbs)
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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