Jazza Dickens faces Anthony Cacace in Dublin in mid-March

James “Jazza” Dickens faces Anthony Cacace at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on March 14, during St. Patrick’s Day Weekend. Dickens makes the first defense of his WBA super featherweight title against former champion Cacace, who looks to once again win one of the four major belts. The event airs live on DAZN, with ticket information yet to be confirmed.

Liverpool’s Dickens (36-5, 15 KOs) initially claimed the interim WBA 130-pound belt in July, when he knocked out Albert Batyrgaziev in the fourth round. The 34-year-old southpaw was promoted to “Full Champion” in December after Lamont Roach Jr. was stripped of the title following his move up in weight to fight Isaac Cruz.

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Dickens was scheduled to face Hayato Tsutsumi on the undercard of Inoue vs Picasso last month, but the fight was canceled after Tsutsumi suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw.

Belfast’s Cacace (24-1, 9 KOs) is coming off a ninth-round stoppage victory over Leigh Wood in May, which marked the fourth successful defense of his IBO 130-pound strap. Earlier in his career, the 36-year-old Irish southpaw held the division’s IBF title.

Pierce O’Leary meets Mark Chamberlain in co-feature

In the co-feature, Pierce O’Leary and Mark Chamberlain square off at super lightweight with the vacant IBO title on the line.

Dublin’s 25-year-old O’Leary (18-0, 10 KOs) won his previous bout in December by eighth-round knockout over Braian Esequiel Ronner to remain undefeated. 26-year-old English southpaw Chamberlain (17-1-1, 12 KOs) fought Jack Rafferty to a majority draw in August.

“We are starting 2026 with a bang,” said Queensberry promoter Frank Warren. “Dublin has a rich boxing history, and there is no better time than St. Patrick’s Day weekend to bring world championship boxing back to the 3Arena.”

“Jazza Dickens vs. Anthony Cacace is a phenomenal match-up between two of the best in the division, and Pierce O’Leary finally gets the big homecoming he deserves against a serious threat in Mark Chamberlain. This entire show will be live and exclusive on DAZN, ensuring fans across the globe can witness the atmosphere of a Dublin fight night.”

The bouts featured on the Dickens vs Cacace undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.