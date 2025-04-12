Subscribe
Ennis vs Stanionis results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis live results from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis face each other at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Atlantic City
Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis come face-to-face at the weigh-in on April 11, 2025, ahead of their bout at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Table of contents [hide]

Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis battle it out in the main event live on DAZN from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on April 12. The pair square off in a welterweight championship unification with two belts at stake.

“Boots” Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA puts his IBF title on the line. Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs) of Lithuania brings his WBA belt to the ring. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 10-round co-feature, former champion Raymond Ford (16-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ takes on Thomas Mattice (22-4-1, 17 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio. The WBA Continental North America super featherweight strap is up for grabs.

Among the Ennis vs Stanionis undercard bouts, Omari Jones (1-0, 1 KO) of Orlando, FL faces William Jackson (13-5-2, 5 KOs) of Cincinnati, Ohio in a six-rounder at super welterweight. The main card opener is a 10-round super welterweight matchup between Shakhram Giyasov (16-0, 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Franco Maximiliano Ocampo (17-2, 8 KOs) of Argentina.

Ennis vs Stanionis airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT.

Watch on DAZN

Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis live blog

Ennis vs Stanionis prelims

The fights start at the top of the hour. Among the Ennis vs Stanionis prelims, Zaquin Moses (2-0, 1 KO) of Newark, NJ and Alex Pallette (1-3, 1 KO) of Puerto Rico clash in a four-rounder at super featherweight. Tahmir Smalls (13-0, 9 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA and Earl Bascome (13-1, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, MD go head-to-head in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Arturo Popoca (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Mexico meets late replacement opponent Edgar Joe Cortes (9-7-1, 1 KO) of Vineland, NJ in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Francisco Rodriguez (6-0, 6 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance against Naheem Parker (5-1, 2 KOs) of Camden, NJ in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Boxing ring setup at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
Boxing ring setup at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the 'Ennis vs Stanionis' event, April 12, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Throwback video: Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan

In his first fight of 2024 last July, Jaron “Boots” Ennis made a hometown ring appearance against David Avanesyan. In case you missed it, the full fight video is now streaming.

Jaron Ennis throws a punch during his boxing bout against David Avanesyan
Jaron Ennis throws a punch during his boxing bout against David Avanesyan at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, July 13, 2024 | Amanda Westcott/Matchroom

Video: Eimantas Stanionis vs Gabriel Maestre

In case you missed it, the full fight video of Eimantas Stanionis in his previous bout last May – when he faced Gabriel Maestre of Venezuela on the Canelo vs Munguia undercard – is now streaming. The outing marked his first fight in over two years since he captured the belt by split decision against Radzhab Butaev in April 2022.

Eimantas Stanionis punches Gabriel Maestre during their boxing bout
Eimantas Stanionis punches Gabriel Maestre during their boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 4, 2024 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Ennis vs Stanionis start time

Jaron Ennis during the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Eimantas Stanionis in Atlantic City
Jaron Ennis during the weigh-in on April 11, 2025, ahead of his bout against Eimantas Stanionis at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis results

Get Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis
  • Raymond Ford vs. Thomas Mattice
  • Omari Jones vs. William Jackson
  • Shakhram Giyasov vs. Franco Maximiliano Ocampo

Prelims (5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT)

  • Zaquin Moses vs. Alex Pallette
  • Tahmir Smalls vs. Earl Bascome
  • Arturo Popoca vs. Edgar Joe Cortes
  • Francisco Rodriguez vs. Naheem Parker
Parviz Iskenderov
