Ennis vs Stanionis results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis battle it out in the main event live on DAZN from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on April 12. The pair square off in a welterweight championship unification with two belts at stake.

“Boots” Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA puts his IBF title on the line. Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs) of Lithuania brings his WBA belt to the ring. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 10-round co-feature, former champion Raymond Ford (16-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ takes on Thomas Mattice (22-4-1, 17 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio. The WBA Continental North America super featherweight strap is up for grabs.

Among the Ennis vs Stanionis undercard bouts, Omari Jones (1-0, 1 KO) of Orlando, FL faces William Jackson (13-5-2, 5 KOs) of Cincinnati, Ohio in a six-rounder at super welterweight. The main card opener is a 10-round super welterweight matchup between Shakhram Giyasov (16-0, 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Franco Maximiliano Ocampo (17-2, 8 KOs) of Argentina.

Ennis vs Stanionis airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT.

Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis live blog April 12, 2025 4:11 pm EDT Ennis vs Stanionis prelims The fights start at the top of the hour. Among the Ennis vs Stanionis prelims, Zaquin Moses (2-0, 1 KO) of Newark, NJ and Alex Pallette (1-3, 1 KO) of Puerto Rico clash in a four-rounder at super featherweight. Tahmir Smalls (13-0, 9 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA and Earl Bascome (13-1, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, MD go head-to-head in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Arturo Popoca (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Mexico meets late replacement opponent Edgar Joe Cortes (9-7-1, 1 KO) of Vineland, NJ in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Francisco Rodriguez (6-0, 6 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance against Naheem Parker (5-1, 2 KOs) of Camden, NJ in a six-rounder at lightweight. Boxing ring setup at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the 'Ennis vs Stanionis' event, April 12, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing April 12, 2025 2:35 pm EDT Throwback video: Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan In his first fight of 2024 last July, Jaron “Boots” Ennis made a hometown ring appearance against David Avanesyan. In case you missed it, the full fight video is now streaming. Jaron Ennis throws a punch during his boxing bout against David Avanesyan at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, July 13, 2024 | Amanda Westcott/Matchroom April 12, 2025 2:18 pm EDT Video: Eimantas Stanionis vs Gabriel Maestre In case you missed it, the full fight video of Eimantas Stanionis in his previous bout last May – when he faced Gabriel Maestre of Venezuela on the Canelo vs Munguia undercard – is now streaming. The outing marked his first fight in over two years since he captured the belt by split decision against Radzhab Butaev in April 2022. Eimantas Stanionis punches Gabriel Maestre during their boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on May 4, 2024 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions April 12, 2025 12:31 pm EDT Ennis vs Stanionis start time Ennis vs Stanionis airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT. Jaron Ennis during the weigh-in on April 11, 2025, ahead of his bout against Eimantas Stanionis at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis results

Main Card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis

Raymond Ford vs. Thomas Mattice

Omari Jones vs. William Jackson

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Franco Maximiliano Ocampo

Prelims (5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT)