Full fight video: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis dominates David Avanesyan to retain title

Jaron “Boots” Ennis makes his first ring appearance of the year on April 12, facing Eimantas Stanionis at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round world championship unification at welterweight.

Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, puts his IBF title on the line. Lithuania’s Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs), who promised to pull off an upset, brings his WBA belt to the ring.

In his first fight of 2024, which was also his first fight signed with Matchroom Boxing and his first defense of the full belt last July, Jaron Ennis faced David Avanesyan. “Boots,” who initially won the interim strap in his first fight against Karen Chukhadzhian in early 2023, was elevated to full champion after Terence Crawford moved up to junior middleweight.

The contest, held at the Wells Fargo Center in Ennis’s hometown, ended inside the distance. The fight was stopped by the doctor before the sixth round after “Boots” dominated the Armenian former WBA welterweight titleholder and dropped him with a left hand in the fifth round.