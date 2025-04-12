Photos: Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis on weight for 147-pound title unification

Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis successfully weighed in for their 147-pound world championship unification. The pair battle it out in the main event at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on April 12.

Philadelphia’s reigning IBF champion Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) came in at 146.4 lbs. Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs), the WBA titleholder from Lithuania, showed 146.8 lbs. Ahead of the showdown, both fighters expressed confidence in victory.

The co-main event fighters Raymond Ford and Thomas Mattice also made weight for their 130-pound matchup. Former champion Ford (16-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ weighed in at 130 lbs. Mattice (22-4-1, 17 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio was 129.6 lbs.

Among other bouts, Omari Jones (1-0, 1 KO) of Orlando, FL and William Jackson (13-5-2, 5 KOs) of Cincinnati, Ohio tipped the scales at 149.6 lbs and 150 lbs, respectively. Plus, Brooklyn-based Shakhram Giyasov (16-0, 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Franco Maximiliano Ocampo (17-2, 8 KOs) of Argentina were 149 lbs and 153 lbs, respectively.

Mexico’s Arturo Popoca (15-0-1, 8 KOs) weighed in at 123.2 lbs for his bout against late replacement opponent Edgar Joe Cortes (9-7-1, 1 KO) of Vineland, NJ, who showed 123.6 lbs. The latter stepped in for Philadelphia’s Christian Carto (23-1, 16 KOs), who was scheduled to challenge Popoca for his WBC Continental Americas title, but withdrew due to a medical issue.

Check out the current Ennis vs Stanionis lineup and weights below.

Jaron Ennis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Eimantas Stanionis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis come face-to-face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis come face-to-face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Raymond Ford and Thomas Mattice | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Omari Jones and William Jackson | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Shakhram Giyasov and Franco Maximiliano Ocampo | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Zaquin Moses and Alex Pallette | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Tahmir Smalls and Earl Bascome | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Arturo Popoca and Edgar Joe Cortes | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Francisco Rodriguez and Naheem Parker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The Ennis vs Stanionis weights are as follows:

Main Card

Jaron Ennis (146.4) vs. Eimantas Stanionis (146.8)

Raymond Ford (130) vs. Thomas Mattice (129.6)

Omari Jones (149.6) vs. William Jackson (150)

Shakhram Giyasov (149) vs. Franco Maximiliano Ocampo (153)

Prelims