Photos: Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis on weight for 147-pound title unification

Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis successfully weighed in for their 147-pound world championship unification. The pair battle it out in the main event at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on April 12.
Philadelphia’s reigning IBF champion Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) came in at 146.4 lbs. Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs), the WBA titleholder from Lithuania, showed 146.8 lbs. Ahead of the showdown, both fighters expressed confidence in victory.
The co-main event fighters Raymond Ford and Thomas Mattice also made weight for their 130-pound matchup. Former champion Ford (16-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ weighed in at 130 lbs. Mattice (22-4-1, 17 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio was 129.6 lbs.
Among other bouts, Omari Jones (1-0, 1 KO) of Orlando, FL and William Jackson (13-5-2, 5 KOs) of Cincinnati, Ohio tipped the scales at 149.6 lbs and 150 lbs, respectively. Plus, Brooklyn-based Shakhram Giyasov (16-0, 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Franco Maximiliano Ocampo (17-2, 8 KOs) of Argentina were 149 lbs and 153 lbs, respectively.
Mexico’s Arturo Popoca (15-0-1, 8 KOs) weighed in at 123.2 lbs for his bout against late replacement opponent Edgar Joe Cortes (9-7-1, 1 KO) of Vineland, NJ, who showed 123.6 lbs. The latter stepped in for Philadelphia’s Christian Carto (23-1, 16 KOs), who was scheduled to challenge Popoca for his WBC Continental Americas title, but withdrew due to a medical issue.
Check out the current Ennis vs Stanionis lineup and weights below.
The Ennis vs Stanionis weights are as follows:
Main Card
- Jaron Ennis (146.4) vs. Eimantas Stanionis (146.8)
- Raymond Ford (130) vs. Thomas Mattice (129.6)
- Omari Jones (149.6) vs. William Jackson (150)
- Shakhram Giyasov (149) vs. Franco Maximiliano Ocampo (153)
Prelims
- Zaquin Moses (128.8) vs. Alex Pallette (129.8)
- Tahmir Smalls (147.8) vs. Earl Bascome (148.6)
- Arturo Popoca (123.2) vs. Edgar Joe Cortes (123.6)
- Francisco Rodriguez (135) vs. Naheem Parker (136)