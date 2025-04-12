Subscribe
Photos: Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis on weight for 147-pound title unification

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis square off in a two-belt championship unification this Saturday in Atlantic City

By Parviz Iskenderov
Eimantas Stanionis at the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout against Jaron Ennis in Atlantic City
Eimantas Stanionis at the weigh-in on April 11, 2025, ahead of his world title bout against Jaron Ennis at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis successfully weighed in for their 147-pound world championship unification. The pair battle it out in the main event at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on April 12.

Philadelphia’s reigning IBF champion Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) came in at 146.4 lbs. Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs), the WBA titleholder from Lithuania, showed 146.8 lbs. Ahead of the showdown, both fighters expressed confidence in victory.

The co-main event fighters Raymond Ford and Thomas Mattice also made weight for their 130-pound matchup. Former champion Ford (16-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ weighed in at 130 lbs. Mattice (22-4-1, 17 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio was 129.6 lbs.

Among other bouts, Omari Jones (1-0, 1 KO) of Orlando, FL and William Jackson (13-5-2, 5 KOs) of Cincinnati, Ohio tipped the scales at 149.6 lbs and 150 lbs, respectively. Plus, Brooklyn-based Shakhram Giyasov (16-0, 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Franco Maximiliano Ocampo (17-2, 8 KOs) of Argentina were 149 lbs and 153 lbs, respectively.

Mexico’s Arturo Popoca (15-0-1, 8 KOs) weighed in at 123.2 lbs for his bout against late replacement opponent Edgar Joe Cortes (9-7-1, 1 KO) of Vineland, NJ, who showed 123.6 lbs. The latter stepped in for Philadelphia’s Christian Carto (23-1, 16 KOs), who was scheduled to challenge Popoca for his WBC Continental Americas title, but withdrew due to a medical issue.

Check out the current Ennis vs Stanionis lineup and weights below.

Jaron Ennis
Jaron Ennis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Eimantas Stanionis
Eimantas Stanionis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis come face-to-face
Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis come face-to-face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis come face-to-face
Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis come face-to-face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis
Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis
Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Raymond Ford and Thomas Mattice
Raymond Ford and Thomas Mattice | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Omari Jones and William Jackson
Omari Jones and William Jackson | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Shakhram Giyasov and Franco Maximiliano Ocampo
Shakhram Giyasov and Franco Maximiliano Ocampo | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Zaquin Moses and Alex Pallette
Zaquin Moses and Alex Pallette | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Tahmir Smalls and Earl Bascome
Tahmir Smalls and Earl Bascome | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Arturo Popoca and Edgar Joe Cortes
Arturo Popoca and Edgar Joe Cortes | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Francisco Rodriguez and Naheem Parker
Francisco Rodriguez and Naheem Parker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The Ennis vs Stanionis weights are as follows:

Main Card

  • Jaron Ennis (146.4) vs. Eimantas Stanionis (146.8)
  • Raymond Ford (130) vs. Thomas Mattice (129.6)
  • Omari Jones (149.6) vs. William Jackson (150)
  • Shakhram Giyasov (149) vs. Franco Maximiliano Ocampo (153)

Prelims

  • Zaquin Moses (128.8) vs. Alex Pallette (129.8)
  • Tahmir Smalls (147.8) vs. Earl Bascome (148.6)
  • Arturo Popoca (123.2) vs. Edgar Joe Cortes (123.6)
  • Francisco Rodriguez (135) vs. Naheem Parker (136)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

