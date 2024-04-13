Anderson vs Merhy results, live stream, main event, undercard

Jared Anderson and Ryad Merhy battle it out in the main event live from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on Saturday, April 13. The contest pits the unbeaten Toledo native against Ivorian-born former world champion of Belgium. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

Houston-based Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for the year and looks to remain undefeated. Former WBA cruiserweight champion Merhy (32-2, 26 KOs) makes his U.S. debut and targets his second win in a row.

In the ten-round co-main event, Nigerian heavyweight Efe Ajagba (19-1, 14 KOs) faces fellow-Olympian Guido Vianello (12-1-1, 10 KOs) of Italy. Kicking off the main card, Brazil’s former three-time world title challenger Robson Conceicao (17-2-1, 8 KOs) takes on Jose Guardado (15-1-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico in the eight-rounder at super featherweight.

Among Anderson vs Merhy undercard bouts, local Julian Delga makes his pro boxing debut against Juan C. Tamez (1-0) of Laredo, Texas in the four-rounder at middleweight. Ruben Villa (21-1, 7 KOs) of Salinas, California meets Mexico’s Cristian Cruz Chacon (22-6-1, 11 KOs) in the 10-rounder at featherweight. Plus, John Rincon (8-0, 2 KOs) fights in front of his hometown crowd against Cuban Yainiel Alvarez Telemaco (3-3-2, 1 KOs) in the six-rounder at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Jared Anderson vs Ryad Merhy live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, April 13

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 5:50 pm ET / 2:50 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports

Date: Sunday, April 14

Time: 2 am BST

Other countries

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Anderson vs Merhy from practically anywhere. Date and time vary by location.

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Jared Anderson vs. Ryad Merhy, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Efe Ajagba vs. Guido Vianello, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Robson Conceicao vs. Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Preliminary card

Julian Delgado vs. Juan C. Tamez, 4 rounds, middleweight

Ruben Villa vs. Cristian Cruz Chacon, 10 rounds, featherweight

John Rincon vs. Yainiel Alvarez Telemaco, 6 rounds, welterweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Ronal Ron, 8 rounds, lightweight

Charly Suarez vs. Luis Coria, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Jalen Walker vs. Alejandro Guerrero, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Ali Feliz vs. Anthony Woodson III, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Jared Anderson vs Ryad Merhy results

Stay tuned for Jared Anderson vs Ryad Merhy live results.