Jared Anderson vs Ryad Merhy weigh-in video

Jared Anderson faces Ryad Merhy at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on Saturday, April 13. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Unbeaten Toledo native Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) promised “the best version” of himself. Ivorian-born Belgian former cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy (32-2, 26 KOs) makes his U.S. debut. The pair squares off in the 10-round bout at heavyweight.

In the co-main event Efe Ajagba (19-1, 14 KOs) of Nigeria takes on Guido Vianello (12-1-1, 10 KOs) of Italy. The bout between fellow Olympians and former sparing partners is also scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

Get Anderson vs Merhy full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Anderson vs Merhy fight card

Main card

Jared Anderson vs. Ryad Merhy, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Efe Ajagba vs. Guido Vianello, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Robson Conceicao vs. Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Preliminary card