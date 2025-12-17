Live results: Giorgio Visioli defeats Joe Howarth to claim English title

Giorgio Visioli faces Joe Howarth on Wednesday, December 17, live from Indigo at The O2 in London, England. The two fighters clash for the vacant English lightweight title. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Visioli (9-0, 6 KOs) of Guildford, Surrey, makes his fifth ring appearance of the year and looks to remain undefeated. Howarth (14-1, 4 KOs) of Wigan, Lancashire, targets his eighth consecutive win in his fourth fight of 2025.

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On the undercard, John Hedges (11-0, 3 KOs) defends his English cruiserweight title against Ellis Zorro (18-3, 7 KOs). Emmanuel Buttigieg (10-0, 3 KOs) takes on Victor Ionascu (14-9, 10 KOs) at middleweight.

A super middleweight matchup pits Taylor Bevan (6-0, 6 KOs) against Mickey Ellison (15-8, 5 KOs). Additionally, Connor Mitchell makes his pro debut against Fernando Joaquin Valdez at super bantamweight.

Visioli vs Howarth results

Get Visioli vs Howarth full fight card results below.

Main card

Giorgio Visioli def. Joe Howarth by unanimous decision (100-91, 98-92, 97-93) | Watch video

John Hedges def. Ellis Zorro by unanimous decision (98-93, 97-94, 96-94)

Emmanuel Buttigieg def. Victor Ionascu by points (80-72)

Taylor Bevan def. Mickey Ellison by TKO (R6, 1:01)

Connor Mitchell vs. Fernando Joaquin Valdez by TKO (R2, 2:09)

Prelims

Tiah Mai Ayton def. Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes by KO (R3, 1:26)

Adam Maca def. Brandon Gallardo Vargas by KO (R2, 3:00)

William Crolla def. Harley Hodgetts by TKO (R3, 1:09)

Maisey Rose Courtney def. Sara Orszagi by points (60-54)

Alexey Shendrik def. Christophe Mbori Endanga by points (60-54)

Visioli vs Howarth live blog December 17, 2025 4:38 PM EST Giorgio Visioli wins English title by decision against Joe Howarth Giorgio Visioli (10-0, 6 KOs) of Guildford, Surrey, defeats Joe Howarth (14-2, 4 KOs) of Wigan, Lancashire, by unanimous decision at lightweight. The judges scored the fight 100-91, 98-92, and 97-93.



With the victory, Visioli claims the vacant English title. Giorgio Visioli after his victory over Joe Howarth at Indigo at The O2 in London, England, on December 17, 2025. Photo by Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing December 17, 2025 3:37 PM EST John Hedges defeats Ellis Zorro by decision to retain English title John Hedges (12-0, 3 KOs) defeats Ellis Zorro (18-4, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain his English cruiserweight title. The judges scored the fight 98-93, 97-94, and 96-94. John Hedges after his victory over Ellis Zorro at Indigo at The O2 in London, England, on December 17, 2025. Photo by Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing December 17, 2025 2:52 PM EST Emmanuel Buttigieg defeats Victor Ionascu by decision London’s Emmanuel Buttigieg (11-0, 3 KOs) defeats Victor Ionascu (14-10, 10 KOs) of Moldova by points (80-72) at middleweight. Emmanuel Buttigieg after his victory over Victor Ionascu at Indigo at The O2 in London, England, on December 17, 2025. Photo by Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing December 17, 2025 2:38 PM EST Taylor Bevan TKOs Mickey Ellison in sixth round Taylor Bevan (7-0, 7 KOs) defeats Mickey Ellison (15-9, 5 KOs) by sixth-round TKO at super middleweight, after Ellison’s corner threw in the towel. Taylor Bevan during his bout against Mickey Ellison at Indigo at The O2 in London, England, on December 17, 2025. Photo by Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing December 17, 2025 2:35 PM EST Connor Mitchell stops Fernando Joaquin Valdez in pro debut England’s Connor Mitchell (1-0, 1 KO) makes a successful pro debut, scoring a second-round stoppage victory over Fernando Joaquin Valdez (1-19) of Argentina. The super bantamweight bout was officially over at 2:09 of the round. Connor Mitchell during his bout against Francisco Rodriguez at Indigo at The O2 in London, England, on December 17, 2025. Photo by Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing December 17, 2025 2:29 PM EST Tiah Mai Ayton KOs Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes in fourth round Wrapping up the prelims, Tiah Mai Ayton of England improves to 4-0 with 4 KOs, stopping Brazil’s Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes in the third round at bantamweight. The official time was 1:26 of the round. On her way to victory, Ayton sent her opponent to the canvas in the first and third rounds. Tiah Mai Ayton during her bout against Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes at Indigo at The O2 in London, England, on December 17, 2025. Photo by Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing December 17, 2025 2:36 AM EST Visioli vs Howarth: How to watch and start time Visioli vs Howarth airs live on DAZN. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. GMT. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET.



Free prelims start at 5:00 p.m. GMT in the UK and 12:00 p.m. ET in the U.S.



The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.