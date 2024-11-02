Subscribe
Photos: Floyd Schofield vs Rene Tellez Giron on weight for 135 lbs bout in Las Vegas

Bektemir Melikuziev misses weight for 168 lbs title eliminator against David Stevens, Gabriela Fundora vs Gabriela Celeste Alaniz official for undisputed 112 lbs title

By Parviz Iskenderov
Floyd Schofield and Rene Tellez Giron successfully weighed-in for their lightweight bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on November 2. The contest features the WBA International titleholder of Jersey City, NJ up against the challenger of Mexico.

Both fighters made the required 135 lbs limit. Unbeaten Floyd Schofield (17-0, 12 KOs) tipped the scales at 134.4 lbs. Rene Tellez Giron (20-3, 13 KOs) showed the same.

Bektemir Melikuziev (14-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan weighed-in at 170 lbs, missing the required limit for the WBA 168 lbs title eliminator against David Stevens (14-1, 10 KOs) of Reading, PA. The latter was 167.4 lbs.

Gabriela Fundora (14-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Beach, Florida and Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (15-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina were on weight for their undisputed title clash at flyweight. Coachella-based IBF flyweight champion Fundora came-in at 111 lbs. Alaniz declared 110.4 lbs.

Darius Fulghum (12-0, 10 KOs) of El Paso, TX and Christopher Pearson (17-4-1, 12 KOs) of Dayton, Ohio were 167 lbs and 166.4 lbs, respectively, for their WBA Intercontinental title bout at super middleweight. Joel Iriarte (4-0, 4 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA and Xavier Madrid (5-5, 2 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM showed 146.4 lbs and 147 lbs, respectively, for their battle at welterweight.

Check out the current Schofield vs Giron lineup and weights below.

Schofield vs Giron fight card

Main card

  • Floyd Schofield (134.4) vs. Rene Tellez Giron (134.4) – WBA International lightweight title
  • Bektemir Melikuziev (170)** vs. David Stevens (167.4) – WBA super middleweight title eliminator
  • Gabriela Fundora (111) vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (110.4) – undisputed flyweight title, Fundora’s IBF title, Alaniz’s WBC, WBA and WBO titles
  • Darius Fulghum (167) vs. Christopher Pearson (166.4) – Fulghum’s WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title
  • Joel Iriarte (146.4) vs. Xavier Madrid (147)

Prelims

  • Eric Tudor (145.8) vs. Harold Calderon (146.6)
  • Asa Stevens (125) vs. Garen Diagan (125)*
  • Dalis Kaleiopu (130.8) vs. Manuel Valentine Lerma (131.8)
  • Jordan Fuentes (119) vs. Roberto Cantu Pena (119.8)

*Diagan did not weigh-in during the broadcast

**Melikuziev weighed-in 2 lbs over the super middleweight limit

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

