Photos: Floyd Schofield vs Rene Tellez Giron on weight for 135 lbs bout in Las Vegas

Floyd Schofield and Rene Tellez Giron successfully weighed-in for their lightweight bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on November 2. The contest features the WBA International titleholder of Jersey City, NJ up against the challenger of Mexico.

Both fighters made the required 135 lbs limit. Unbeaten Floyd Schofield (17-0, 12 KOs) tipped the scales at 134.4 lbs. Rene Tellez Giron (20-3, 13 KOs) showed the same.

Bektemir Melikuziev (14-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan weighed-in at 170 lbs, missing the required limit for the WBA 168 lbs title eliminator against David Stevens (14-1, 10 KOs) of Reading, PA. The latter was 167.4 lbs.

Gabriela Fundora (14-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Beach, Florida and Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (15-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina were on weight for their undisputed title clash at flyweight. Coachella-based IBF flyweight champion Fundora came-in at 111 lbs. Alaniz declared 110.4 lbs.

Darius Fulghum (12-0, 10 KOs) of El Paso, TX and Christopher Pearson (17-4-1, 12 KOs) of Dayton, Ohio were 167 lbs and 166.4 lbs, respectively, for their WBA Intercontinental title bout at super middleweight. Joel Iriarte (4-0, 4 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA and Xavier Madrid (5-5, 2 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM showed 146.4 lbs and 147 lbs, respectively, for their battle at welterweight.

Check out the current Schofield vs Giron lineup and weights below.

Rene Tellez Giron | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Floyd Schofield and Rene Tellez Giron go face to face | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Floyd Schofield and Rene Tellez Giron go face to face | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Floyd Schofield and Rene Tellez Giron | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Bektemir Melikuziev | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

David Stevens | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Bektemir Melikuziev and David Stevens | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gabriela Celeste Alaniz | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gabriela Fundora | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gabriela Fundora and Gabriela Celeste Alaniz come face to face | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gabriela Fundora and Gabriela Celeste Alaniz | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Darius Fulghum | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Darius Fulghum and Christopher Pearson go face to face | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Joel Iriarte and Xavier Madrid | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Eric Tudor | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Eric Tudor and Harold Calderon | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Asa Stevens | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Dalis Kaleiopu and Manuel Valentine Lerma | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Jordan Fuentes and Roberto Cantu Pena | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Schofield vs Giron fight card

Main card

Floyd Schofield (134.4) vs. Rene Tellez Giron (134.4) – WBA International lightweight title

Bektemir Melikuziev (170)** vs. David Stevens (167.4) – WBA super middleweight title eliminator

Gabriela Fundora (111) vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (110.4) – undisputed flyweight title, Fundora’s IBF title, Alaniz’s WBC, WBA and WBO titles

Darius Fulghum (167) vs. Christopher Pearson (166.4) – Fulghum’s WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title

Joel Iriarte (146.4) vs. Xavier Madrid (147)

Prelims

Eric Tudor (145.8) vs. Harold Calderon (146.6)

Asa Stevens (125) vs. Garen Diagan (125)*

Dalis Kaleiopu (130.8) vs. Manuel Valentine Lerma (131.8)

Jordan Fuentes (119) vs. Roberto Cantu Pena (119.8)

*Diagan did not weigh-in during the broadcast

**Melikuziev weighed-in 2 lbs over the super middleweight limit