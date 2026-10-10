Live results: Floyd Schofield faces Lucas Bahdi for vacant title

Floyd Schofield and Lucas Bahdi clash for the vacant WBA lightweight title tonight (Saturday, October 10) at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
- The bout features undefeated Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey, against Canada’s Bahdi (20-0, 15 KOs) of Niagara Falls, Ontario.
- Austin-based, undefeated 24-year-old Schofield is the WBA’s No. 1-ranked contender. Unbeaten 32-year-old Bahdi is ranked No. 2.
- The WBA 135-pound title became vacant as Gervonta Davis was declared Champion in Recess.
- A day before the event, the fighters weighed in at 135 lbs and 134 lbs, respectively.
How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
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The undercard includes:
- Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, California, defends his unified WBA and WBC flyweight titles against Mexico’s Sergio Mendoza (27-1, 23 KOs).
- Jahmal Harvey (4-0, 3 KOs) of Cheverly, Maryland, takes on Mexico’s Pedro Castaneda (9-1-1, 5 KOs) at lightweight.
- Puerto Rico’s Jan Paul Rivera (16-0, 7 KOs) and Mexico’s Abraham Perfecto (14-2, 9 KOs) square off at super featherweight.
Schofield vs Bahdi results
Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Floyd Schofield III vs. Lucas Bahdi
- Ricardo Sandoval vs. Sergio Mendoza
- Jahmal Harvey vs. Pedro Castaneda
- Jan Paul Rivera vs. Abraham Perfecto
Prelims (4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)
- Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Ivan Rosado
- Asa Stevens vs. Cristian Williams
- Joshua Edwards vs. Craig Lewis
- Grant Flores vs. Mikey Dahlman
- Naomy Valle vs. Sheyla Moreno
Schofield vs Bahdi live blog
Schofield ahead of Bahdi fight
Floyd Schofield talks to Beto Duran ahead of his fight with Lucas Bahdi.
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