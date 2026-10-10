Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Live results: Floyd Schofield faces Lucas Bahdi for vacant title

Floyd Schofield and Lucas Bahdi clash for the vacant WBA lightweight title in Chicago

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Floyd Schofield and Lucas Bahdi during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Floyd Schofield and Lucas Bahdi during the weigh-in at Wind Creek Casino in Hazel Crest, Illinois, on October 9, 2026. Photo credit: Golden Boy Promotions
Jump to section

Floyd Schofield and Lucas Bahdi clash for the vacant WBA lightweight title tonight (Saturday, October 10) at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

  • The bout features undefeated Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey, against Canada’s Bahdi (20-0, 15 KOs) of Niagara Falls, Ontario.
  • Austin-based, undefeated 24-year-old Schofield is the WBA’s No. 1-ranked contender. Unbeaten 32-year-old Bahdi is ranked No. 2.
  • The WBA 135-pound title became vacant as Gervonta Davis was declared Champion in Recess.
  • A day before the event, the fighters weighed in at 135 lbs and 134 lbs, respectively.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Advertisement

The undercard includes:

  • Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, California, defends his unified WBA and WBC flyweight titles against Mexico’s Sergio Mendoza (27-1, 23 KOs).
  • Jahmal Harvey (4-0, 3 KOs) of Cheverly, Maryland, takes on Mexico’s Pedro Castaneda (9-1-1, 5 KOs) at lightweight.
  • Puerto Rico’s Jan Paul Rivera (16-0, 7 KOs) and Mexico’s Abraham Perfecto (14-2, 9 KOs) square off at super featherweight.

Schofield vs Bahdi results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Floyd Schofield III vs. Lucas Bahdi
  • Ricardo Sandoval vs. Sergio Mendoza
  • Jahmal Harvey vs. Pedro Castaneda
  • Jan Paul Rivera vs. Abraham Perfecto

Prelims (4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)

  • Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Ivan Rosado
  • Asa Stevens vs. Cristian Williams
  • Joshua Edwards vs. Craig Lewis
  • Grant Flores vs. Mikey Dahlman
  • Naomy Valle vs. Sheyla Moreno

Schofield vs Bahdi live blog

Schofield ahead of Bahdi fight

Floyd Schofield talks to Beto Duran ahead of his fight with Lucas Bahdi.

Advertisement
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here