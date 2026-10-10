Live results: Floyd Schofield faces Lucas Bahdi for vacant title

Floyd Schofield and Lucas Bahdi clash for the vacant WBA lightweight title tonight (Saturday, October 10) at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

The bout features undefeated Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey, against Canada’s Bahdi (20-0, 15 KOs) of Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Austin-based, undefeated 24-year-old Schofield is the WBA’s No. 1-ranked contender. Unbeaten 32-year-old Bahdi is ranked No. 2.

The WBA 135-pound title became vacant as Gervonta Davis was declared Champion in Recess.

A day before the event, the fighters weighed in at 135 lbs and 134 lbs, respectively.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, California, defends his unified WBA and WBC flyweight titles against Mexico’s Sergio Mendoza (27-1, 23 KOs).

Jahmal Harvey (4-0, 3 KOs) of Cheverly, Maryland, takes on Mexico’s Pedro Castaneda (9-1-1, 5 KOs) at lightweight.

Puerto Rico’s Jan Paul Rivera (16-0, 7 KOs) and Mexico’s Abraham Perfecto (14-2, 9 KOs) square off at super featherweight.

Schofield vs Bahdi results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Floyd Schofield III vs. Lucas Bahdi

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Sergio Mendoza

Jahmal Harvey vs. Pedro Castaneda

Jan Paul Rivera vs. Abraham Perfecto

Prelims (4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Ivan Rosado

Asa Stevens vs. Cristian Williams

Joshua Edwards vs. Craig Lewis

Grant Flores vs. Mikey Dahlman

Naomy Valle vs. Sheyla Moreno

Schofield vs Bahdi live blog October 10, 2026 12:01 AM EDT Schofield ahead of Bahdi fight Floyd Schofield talks to Beto Duran ahead of his fight with Lucas Bahdi.