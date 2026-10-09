Schofield and Bahdi make weight for title fight in Chicago

Floyd Schofield and Lucas Bahdi successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their clash for the vacant WBA 135-pound title. The contest headlines a Golden Boy event on October 10 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The card will stream live on DAZN.

Austin, Texas-based Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey, came in at 135 lbs.

Canada’s Bahdi (20-0, 15 KOs) of Niagara Falls, Ontario, registered 134 lbs.

Both fighters enter the ring undefeated, making their first attempt to win one of boxing’s major belts.

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Schofield vs Bahdi undercard

Also making it official for their respective bouts were the fighters competing on the Schofield vs Bahdi undercard.

Unified WBA and WBC 112-pound champion Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, California, weighed in at 111.6 lbs for his title defense against Mexico’s Sergio Mendoza (27-1, 23 KOs), who showed 111.4 lbs.

Jahmal Harvey (4-0, 3 KOs) of Cheverly, Maryland, and Mexico’s Pedro Castaneda (9-1-1, 5 KOs) tipped the scales at 134.2 lbs and 135 lbs, respectively.

Puerto Rico’s Jan Paul Rivera (16-0, 7 KOs) came in at 130.2 lbs, while his opponent, Abraham Perfecto (14-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico, was 131.4 lbs.

Full fight card and weights

Main card

Floyd Schofield (135 lbs) vs. Lucas Bahdi (134 lbs)

Ricardo Sandoval (111.6 lbs) vs. Sergio Mendoza (111.4 lbs)

Jahmal Harvey (134.2 lbs) vs. Pedro Castaneda (135 lbs)

Jan Paul Rivera (130.2 lbs) vs. Abraham Perfecto (131.4 lbs)

Prelims