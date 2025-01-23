Subscribe
Priest vs Howard results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Golden Boy Fight Night: Priest vs Howard live results from Commerce, CA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Eric Priest faces Tyler Howard headlining Golden Boy Fight Night on January 23 live from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA. The pair square off in a 10-rounder at super middleweight. The WBA Continental North America title is on the line.

26-year-old Priest (14-0, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, TX looks to extend his unbeaten record in his first main event, following two successful outings in 2024. 31-year-old Howard (20-2, 11 KOs) of Crossville, TN looks to bounce back from a defeat by unanimous decision against Troy Isley last November.

The 10-round super middleweight co-main event pits Jordan Panthen (10-0, 9 KOs) of Poughkeepsie, NY against DeAundre Pettus (12-3, 7 KOs) of Orangeburg, SC. Also on the card is a six-round super welterweight bout between Grant Flores (7-0, 5 KOs) of Thermal, CA and David Lobo Ramirez (17-3, 12 KOs) of Costa Rica.

Among other Priest vs Howard undercard bouts, Cayden Griffiths (2-0, 2 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA and Marc Misiura (3-6-1, 1 KOs) of Scranton, PA square off in a four-rounder at super welterweight. Another four-round clash features Jordan Fuentes (2-0) of Selma, California up against Brandon Badillo (0-2-1) of Charlotte, NC at super bantamweight. The event opener is a six-round super featherweight matchup between Leonardo Sanchez (7-0, 6 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA and Joseph Cruz Brown (10-11, 6 KOs) of Mexico.

Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard results

Get Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT)

  • Eric Priest vs. Tyler Howard
  • Jordan Panthen vs. DeAundre Pettus
  • Grant Flores vs. David Lobo Ramirez
  • Cayden Griffiths vs. Marc Misiura
  • Jordan Fuentes vs. Brandon Badillo
  • Leonardo Sanchez vs. Joseph Cruz Brown
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

