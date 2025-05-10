Navarrete vs Suarez results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Emanuel Navarrete faces Charly Suarez in the main event, live on ESPN from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, May 10. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round world championship bout at super featherweight.

Mexico’s three-weight champion Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his WBO 130-pound belt. Unbeaten Filipino contender Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs) makes his first attempt to claim one of the four major straps.

In the 12-round co-feature, unbeaten Raymond Muratalla (22-0, 17 KOs) of West Covina, CA takes on Zaur Abdullaev (20-1, 12 KOs). The pair battle it out for the interim IBF lightweight title. Vasiliy Lomachenko (18-3, 12 KOs) of Ukraine is the reigning IBF 135-pound champion.

Among the Navarrete vs Suarez undercard bouts, LA’s Samuel Contreras (1-0, 1 KO) meets Dyllon Cervantes Alvarado (4-5-1, 2 KOs) of Salt Lake City, Utah in a four-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, Andres Cortes (22-0, 12 KOs) of Las Vegas and Salvador Jimenez (14-1-1, 6 KOs) of Spain go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at super featherweight.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez live blog May 10, 2025 12:45 AM EDT Navarrete vs Suarez start time Navarrete vs Suarez airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 6:15 PM ET / 3:15 PM PT. Emanuel Navarrete and Charly Suarez shake hands at the weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout against at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez results

Get Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez

Raymond Muratalla vs. Zaur Abdullaev

Prelims (6:15 PM ET / 3:15 PM PT)

Samuel Contreras vs. Dyllon Cervantes Alvarado

Andres Cortes vs. Salvador Jimenez

Giovani Santillan vs. Angel Beltran

Perla Bazaldua vs. Mona Ward

Alan Garcia vs. Cristian Medina Garcia

Sebastian Hernandez vs. Azat Hovhannisyan

