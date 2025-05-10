Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Navarrete vs Suarez results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez live results from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Emanuel Navarrete and Charly Suarez come face-to-face at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez come face-to-face at the weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Emanuel Navarrete faces Charly Suarez in the main event, live on ESPN from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, May 10. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round world championship bout at super featherweight.

Mexico’s three-weight champion Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his WBO 130-pound belt. Unbeaten Filipino contender Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs) makes his first attempt to claim one of the four major straps.

In the 12-round co-feature, unbeaten Raymond Muratalla (22-0, 17 KOs) of West Covina, CA takes on Zaur Abdullaev (20-1, 12 KOs). The pair battle it out for the interim IBF lightweight title. Vasiliy Lomachenko (18-3, 12 KOs) of Ukraine is the reigning IBF 135-pound champion.

Among the Navarrete vs Suarez undercard bouts, LA’s Samuel Contreras (1-0, 1 KO) meets Dyllon Cervantes Alvarado (4-5-1, 2 KOs) of Salt Lake City, Utah in a four-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, Andres Cortes (22-0, 12 KOs) of Las Vegas and Salvador Jimenez (14-1-1, 6 KOs) of Spain go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at super featherweight.

Watch on ESPN+

Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez live blog

Navarrete vs Suarez start time

Navarrete vs Suarez airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 6:15 PM ET / 3:15 PM PT.

Emanuel Navarrete and Charly Suarez shake hands at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Emanuel Navarrete and Charly Suarez shake hands at the weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout against at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez results

Get Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)

  • Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez
  • Raymond Muratalla vs. Zaur Abdullaev

Prelims (6:15 PM ET / 3:15 PM PT)

  • Samuel Contreras vs. Dyllon Cervantes Alvarado
  • Andres Cortes vs. Salvador Jimenez
  • Giovani Santillan vs. Angel Beltran
  • Perla Bazaldua vs. Mona Ward
  • Alan Garcia vs. Cristian Medina Garcia
  • Sebastian Hernandez vs. Azat Hovhannisyan

Got a prediction? Who wins the fight? Leave your comment below.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.