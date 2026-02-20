Pacquiao Jr., Moton set for February fights in Verona, NY

Opponents have been named for the next fights of Emmanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr. and Curmel Moton on Saturday, February 28. Both bouts are featured on the undercard of Elijah Pierce vs Lorenzo Parra, live on Prime Video from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY.

Manny Pacquiao’s son, “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr. (0-0-1), faces Luis E. Santana Figueroa (0-2) in a four-round lightweight clash. Moton (8-0, 6 KOs) meets Wilfredo Flores (12-6-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight showdown.

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Pacquiao Jr. of the Philippines seeks his first victory as a pro after fighting Brendan Lally to a majority draw in his debut last November on the undercard of Lorenzana vs Arias in Temecula, CA. He is opposed by Puerto Rico’s Figueroa, who is yet to succeed inside the squared circle, losing both of his fights by decision.

Unbeaten Salt Lake City native Moton won two fights last year, defeating Renny Viamonte Mastrapa by decision and Frank Zaldivar by TKO. His opponent, Flores of Puerto Rico, is coming off a decision defeat to Mathew Gonzalez last October.

The 10-round main event is a rescheduled matchup between Oklahoma City’s Elijah Pierce (21-2, 17 KOs) and Lorenzo Parra (23-1-1, 17 KOs) of Venezuela. They battle for the WBO International featherweight title.

The current Pierce vs Parra lineup is as follows