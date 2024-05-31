Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang weigh-in video

Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang square off at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 1. The pair battles it out on the top of the card billed as “Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5 vs. 5”. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The bout pits former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama against Bloomfield, New Jersey-based former interim WBO titleholder Zhilei Zhang (26-2-1, 21 KOs) of China. The over 200-pound contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the card, WBA featherweight champion Raymond Ford (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey defends his title against British contender Nick Ball (19-0-1, 11 KOs). The championship limit is 126 lbs.

Plus, Kyrgyzstan-born WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) defends his title against Malta-based Malik Zinad (22-0, 16 KOs) of Libya. The weight limit is 175 lbs.

The Wilder vs Zhang weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, May 31 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the U.S. and 7 pm BST in the UK. In Australia, the live stream begins at 4 am AEST on Saturday, June 1.

Get Wilder vs Zhang full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Wilder vs Zhang fight card