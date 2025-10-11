Live results: Dave Allen faces Arslanbek Makhmudov

Dave Allen faces Arslanbek Makhmudov live from Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England, on Saturday, October 11. The two fighters square off in a 12-round heavyweight bout, with Allen putting his WBA Intercontinental heavyweight title on the line.

33-year-old Allen (24-7-2, 19 KOs) of the UK aims for his second straight win after taking revenge on Johnny Fisher in May. Canada-based 36-year-old Makhmudov (20-2, 19 KOs) is coming off a first-round stoppage victory over Ricardo Brown in June.

In the co-feature, Junaid Bostan (10-0-1, 8 KOs) of England and Nigerian-born, London-based Bilal Fawaz (9-1-1, 3 KOs) face off in a rematch following their split draw in January. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight, with the vacant English title at stake.

On the undercard, Josh Padley (16-1, 5 KOs) meets Reece Bellotti (20-6, 15 KOs) in a 10-round all-English super featherweight matchup. The telecast opener features a 10-round English flyweight title bout between Hamza Uddin (5-0, 2 KOs) and Paul Roberts (7-6-2, 2 KOs).

Allen vs Makhmudov live blog October 11, 2025 3:11 AM EDT Allen vs Makhmudov: How to watch and start time Allen vs Makhmudov airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. BST.



The prelims begin at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 5:00 p.m. BST in the UK.



The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.

Allen vs Makhmudov results

Get Allen vs Makhmudov full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

Dave Allen vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

Junaid Bostan vs. Bilal Fawaz

Josh Padley vs. Reece Bellotti

Hamza Uddin vs. Paul Roberts

Prelims (12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. BST)