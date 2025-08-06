Junaid Bostan faces Bilal Fawaz in rematch on Allen vs Makhmudov undercard

The rematch between Junaid Bostan and Bilal Fawaz has been announced for the undercard of Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov. The event takes place at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England, on October 11.

Bostan (10-0-1, 8 KOs) of England and Nigerian-born, London-based Fawaz (9-1-1, 3 KOs) fought to a split draw on the Liddard vs Osaze undercard in January. They meet again in a 10-round super welterweight bout for the vacant English title.

“October 11, I go from a boy to a man and I’m grateful it’ll be done in front of a home audience at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena,” Bostan said. “My back is against the wall but it is moments like this is what I live for and I cannot wait.”

Also announced for the event is a 10-round all-English super featherweight matchup between Josh Padley and Reece Bellotti.

Doncaster’s Padley (16-1, 5 KOs) aims for his second straight victory since being stopped by Shakur Stevenson in February. Bellotti (20-6, 15 KOs) of Watford lost his previous bout in July by 12th-round TKO to Ryan Garner.

Additionally, super featherweight Ibraheem Sulaimaan (8-0, 4 KOs), light heavyweight Conner Tudsbury (2-0, 1 KO), and flyweight Hamza Uddin (5-0, 2 KOs) are also scheduled to battle it out on the night. Their respective opponents and the full lineup are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Atop the fight card, Dave Allen (24-7-2, 19 KOs) of the UK faces Canada-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (20-2, 19 KOs). Allen puts his WBA Intercontinental heavyweight title on the line.