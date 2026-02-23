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Claressa Shields vs Franchon Crews-Dezurn 2: Full fight video highlights

Claressa Shields defeats Franchon Crews-Dezurn in a rematch to retain her undisputed heavyweight title in Detroit

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Watch the video of Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn as they clash in a rematch on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Shields defeats Crews-Dezurn by decision to retain her undisputed heavyweight title.

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Video viaDAZN Boxing
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