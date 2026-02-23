Claressa Shields vs Franchon Crews-Dezurn 2: Full fight video highlights

Watch the video of Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn as they clash in a rematch on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Shields defeats Crews-Dezurn by decision to retain her undisputed heavyweight title.
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Watch the video of Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn as they clash in a rematch on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Shields defeats Crews-Dezurn by decision to retain her undisputed heavyweight title.
Carissa Shields is not to be played with. This woman standing tall firm and ready to fight anybody leave her alone Greatest women boxer of all time