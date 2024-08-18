Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko full fight video highlights

Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko squared off in the main event live on ESPN from Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada on Saturday, August 17. The contest featured the Cameroonian-French unbeaten super middleweight contender up against the Brooklyn-based former world title challenger of Ukraine.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout went the full distance. Mbilli walked away with the win defeating Derevyanchenko by unanimous decision. The scores 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92.

With the victory, Montreal, Canada-based Christian Mbilli improved to 28-0, 23 KOs. The 29-year-old native of Yaounde, Cameroon retained his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International belts.

38-year-old three-time title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko of Feodosia, Crimea, Ukraine dropped to 15-6, 10 KOs.