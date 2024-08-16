Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko on weight in Quebec City, Canada

Christian Mbilli defends WBC Continental Americas & WBA International 168 lbs titles against Sergiy Derevyanchenko

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Christian Mbilli on weight for Sergiy Derevyanchenko showdown in Quebec City, Canada
Christian Mbilli weighs-in for his super middleweight bout against Sergiy Derevyanchenko at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Following the final pre-fight press conference, Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko successfully made weight for their 168 lbs bout at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada on August 17. The pair squares off in the 12-round main event live on ESPN.

Unbeaten Cameroonian-French Christian Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs), who brings to the ring his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International titles, weighed-in at 167.4 lbs. Ukraine’s former three-time title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs) showed 167.1 lbs.

The co-main event pits Montreal-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-1, 18 KOs) against Italian heavyweight Guido Vianello (12-2-1, 10 KOs). The bout is also scheduled for 10 rounds. The fighters tipped the scales at 260 lbs and 245.8 lbs, respectively.

Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko
Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko at the weigh-ins | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko full fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Christian Mbilli (167.4) vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (167.1), 10 rounds, super middleweight – Mbilli’s WBC Continental Americas and WBA International titles
  • Arslanbek Makhmudov (260 lbs) vs. Guido Vianello (245.8), 10 rounds, heavyweight

Prelims

  • Osleys Iglesias (169.3) vs. Sena Agbeko (168.7), 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Abdullah Mason (136 lbs) vs. Mike Ohan Jr (136.7), 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Leila Beaudoin (129.7) vs. Lizbeth Crespo (129.2), 10 rounds, super featherweight – vacant WBO International title
  • Wilkens Mathieu (178) vs. Facundo Nicolas Galovar (180.9), 6 rounds, super middleweight
  • Jahi Tucker (160) vs. Santiago Fernandez (159.1), 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Thomas Chabot (128.6) vs. Matias Ezequiel Guenemil (128.6), 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Dzmitry Asanau (136.3) vs. Alexis Camejo (136.4), 10 rounds, lightweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.