Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko on weight in Quebec City, Canada

Following the final pre-fight press conference, Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko successfully made weight for their 168 lbs bout at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada on August 17. The pair squares off in the 12-round main event live on ESPN.

Unbeaten Cameroonian-French Christian Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs), who brings to the ring his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International titles, weighed-in at 167.4 lbs. Ukraine’s former three-time title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs) showed 167.1 lbs.

The co-main event pits Montreal-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-1, 18 KOs) against Italian heavyweight Guido Vianello (12-2-1, 10 KOs). The bout is also scheduled for 10 rounds. The fighters tipped the scales at 260 lbs and 245.8 lbs, respectively.

Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko at the weigh-ins | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko full fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Christian Mbilli (167.4) vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (167.1), 10 rounds, super middleweight – Mbilli’s WBC Continental Americas and WBA International titles

Arslanbek Makhmudov (260 lbs) vs. Guido Vianello (245.8), 10 rounds, heavyweight

Prelims