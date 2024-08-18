Abdullah Mason drops & stops Mike Ohan Jr in second round

Abdullah Mason secured his fourth win for the year on Saturday, August 17, when he faced Mike Ohan Jr at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. The pair battled it out on the undercard leading to Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

The scheduled for eight rounds bout at lightweight didn’t go the distance. The unbeaten southpaw of Bedford, Ohio came out on top via TKO, twice dropping his opponent to the canvas along the way.

Mason (15-0, 13 KOs) scored the first knockdown with with a left uppercut that followed a left hand to the body and a right hook to the head. Ohan Jr (19-3, 9 KOs) managed to get back on his feet and beat the eight count.

The second knockdown came from a double jab followed by a left cross cross and a right hook. The 30-year-old native of Holbrook, Massachusetts once again got back up, but his corner called it a day saving him from further punishment. Referee Alain Villeneuve waved the fight off at 40 seconds into the eighth round.

With the victory, Abdullah Mason made his successful Canadian and international debut as a pro. Mike Ohan Jr, who got his three-fight winning streak snapped, also fought for the first time in Canada, as well as outside the U.S.