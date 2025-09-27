Subscribe
Live results: Ben Crocker defends European title against Sean McComb

Ben Crocker faces Sean McComb, live from Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ben Crocker and Sean McComb face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Sheffield
Ben Crocker and Sean McComb face off at the weigh-in, on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England | GBM Boxing
Ben Crocker faces Sean McComb live from the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on Saturday, September 27. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round bout at super lightweight.

Unbeaten Crocker (14-0-1, 2 KOs) of Wales makes the second defense of his IBF European title. McComb (19-2, 5 KOs) of Northern Ireland aims for his second straight victory since dropping a split decision to Arnold Barboza Jr.

In the co-feature, Tysie Gallagher (9-2) defends her British, Commonwealth, and WBO International super bantamweight titles against Ellie Hellewell (7-0, 1 KO). Gallagher returns after her May fight with Ebonie Jones on the Harper vs Zimmermann undercard was canceled. Hellewell looks to claim the belts and remain undefeated.

On the undercard, Shakiel Thompson (14-0, 10 KOs) faces Grant Dennis (19-16, 3 KOs) at middleweight. A cruiserweight bout pits Gradus Kraus (7-0, 7 KOs) against Scott Forrest (7-1, 4 KOs). Additionally, Edward Hardy (4-0, 2 KOs) and Jose Manuel Perez (15-24-1, 10 KOs) clash at super bantamweight.

Crocker vs McComb live blog

Crocker vs McComb: How to watch and start time

Crocker vs McComb airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. BST. The prelims begin an hour earlier.

The blog feed with live results and highlights will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below.

Crocker vs McComb results

Get Crocker vs McComb full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

  • Ben Crocker vs. Sean McComb
  • Tysie Gallagher vs. Ellie Hellewell
  • Shakiel Thompson vs. Grant Dennis
  • Gradus Kraus vs. Scott Forrest
  • Edward Hardy vs. Jose Manuel Perez
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

