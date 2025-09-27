Live results: Ben Crocker defends European title against Sean McComb

Ben Crocker faces Sean McComb live from the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on Saturday, September 27. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round bout at super lightweight.

Unbeaten Crocker (14-0-1, 2 KOs) of Wales makes the second defense of his IBF European title. McComb (19-2, 5 KOs) of Northern Ireland aims for his second straight victory since dropping a split decision to Arnold Barboza Jr.

In the co-feature, Tysie Gallagher (9-2) defends her British, Commonwealth, and WBO International super bantamweight titles against Ellie Hellewell (7-0, 1 KO). Gallagher returns after her May fight with Ebonie Jones on the Harper vs Zimmermann undercard was canceled. Hellewell looks to claim the belts and remain undefeated.

On the undercard, Shakiel Thompson (14-0, 10 KOs) faces Grant Dennis (19-16, 3 KOs) at middleweight. A cruiserweight bout pits Gradus Kraus (7-0, 7 KOs) against Scott Forrest (7-1, 4 KOs). Additionally, Edward Hardy (4-0, 2 KOs) and Jose Manuel Perez (15-24-1, 10 KOs) clash at super bantamweight.

Crocker vs McComb airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. BST. The prelims begin an hour earlier.



