Live results: Arnold Barboza scores decision over Kenneth Sims Jr

Arnold Barboza faces Kenneth Sims Jr. on Saturday, March 14, live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Both fighters make their welterweight debut in a 12-round bout for the WBO “Global” title.

Former interim WBO super lightweight champion Barboza Jr. (32-1, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, California, comes off a unanimous decision defeat to Teofimo Lopez last May. Sims Jr. (22-3-1, 8 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois, dropped a majority decision to Oscar Duarte in August.

Advertisement

In the 12-round co-feature, Puerto Rico’s Oscar Collazo (13-0, 10 KOs) defends his unified WBA and WBO strawweight titles against Mexico’s Jesus Haro (13-3, 2 KOs).

On the undercard, Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (25-2-1, 16 KOs) meets former champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (34-8-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California, in a 10-round super welterweight bout.

In another world championship bout, Coachella Valley’s Gabriela Fundora (17-0, 9 KOs) defends her undisputed flyweight title against Australia-based Viviana Ruiz Corredor (10-2, 5 KOs) of Colombia.

The telecast opener is an eight-round welterweight bout between Bakersfield’s Joel Iriarte (9-0, 8 KOs) and Rock Dodler Myrthil (17-2-1, 13 KOs) of Los Angeles.

Barboza vs Sims Jr results

Get Barboza vs Sims Jr full fight card results below.

Main Card

Arnold Barboza def. Kenneth Sims Jr by unanimous decision (117-111, 118-110, 120-108) | Watch video

Oscar Collazo def. Jesus Haro by RTD (R6, 3:00) | Watch video

Alexis Rocha def. Joseph Diaz Jr. by unanimous decision (100-90, 98-92, 97-93)

Gabriela Fundora def. Viviana Ruiz Corredor by TKO (R6, 1:25) | Watch video

Joel Iriarte def. Rock Dodler Myrthil by TKO (R6, 2:35)

Prelims

Grant Flores def. Rashid Stevens by unanimous decision (77-72, 78-71, 79-70)

Cayden Griffiths def. Omar Ulises Gutierrez Munguia by KO (R1, 2:09)

Fabian Guzman def. Julian Delgado by unanimous decision (77-75, 79-73, 79-73)

Daniel Garcia def. Blas Ezequiel Caro by TKO (R2, 2:54)

Leonardo Sanchez def. Cesar Juarez by TKO (R2, 2:46)

Barboza vs Sims Jr live blog March 15, 2026 12:53 AM EDT Arnold Barboza defeats Kenneth Sims Jr by decision Arnold Barboza (33-1, 11 KOs) defeats Kenneth Sims Jr. (22-4-1, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision, with scores of 117-111, 118-110, and 120-108. With the win, Barboza claims the vacant WBO “Global” welterweight title. Arnold Barboza Jr with his WBO championship belt celebrates victory over Kenneth Sims Jr during their bout at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, March 14, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy March 14, 2026 11:28 PM EDT Oscar Collazo stops Jesus Haro in six rounds to retain title Oscar Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs) dominates and stops Jesus Haro (13-4, 2 KOs) to retain his WBA and WBO strawweight titles. Haro retired on his stool after six rounds. Oscar Collazo lands a punch during his bout against Jesus Haro at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, March 14, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy March 14, 2026 10:44 PM EDT Alexis Rocha defeats Joseph Diaz Jr. by decision Alexis Rocha (26-2-1, 16 KOs) defeats Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (34-9-1, 15 KOs) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 100-90, 98-92, and 97-93. Alexis Rocha during his bout against Joseph Diaz Jr at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, March 14, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy March 14, 2026 9:29 PM EDT Gabriela Fundora stops Viviana Ruiz Corredor in sixth round to retain title Gabriela Fundora (18-0, 10 KOs) defeats Viviana Ruiz Corredor (10-3, 5 KOs) by sixth-round TKO to make a successful defense of her undisputed flyweight title. The referee stopped the fight at 1:25 of the round. Gabriela Fundora during her bout against Viviana Ruiz Corredor at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, March 14, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy March 14, 2026 8:48 PM EDT Joel Iriarte TKOs Rock Dodler Myrthil in sixth round Joel Iriarte (10-0, 9 KOs) defeats Rock Dodler Myrthil (17-3-1, 13 KOs) by sixth-round TKO at welterweight. With the win, Iriarte retains the WBA Continental Gold title. Joel Iriarte during his bout against Rock Dodler Myrthil at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, March 14, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy March 14, 2026 8:11 PM EDT Grant Flores defeats Rashid Stevens by decision Wrapping up the prelims, Grant Flores (13-0, 9 KOs) defeats Rashid Stevens (6-2-2, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 77-72, 78-71, and 79-70. On his way to victory, Flores scored multiple knockdowns. March 14, 2026 6:58 PM EDT Cayden Griffiths stops Omar Ulises Gutierrez Munguia in first round Cayden Griffiths (8-0, 7 KOs) stops Omar Ulises Gutierrez Munguia (8-3-1, 6 KOs) in the first round at super welterweight. The referee waved the fight off at 2:09. On his way to victory, Griffiths twice sent his opponent to the canvas. March 14, 2026 5:56 PM EDT Fabian Guzman defeats Julian Delgado by decision Fabian Guzman (10-0, 8 KOs) defeats Julian Delgado (9-2, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision at middleweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 77-75, 79-73, and 79-73. March 14, 2026 5:19 PM EDT Daniel Garcia KOs Blas Ezequiel Caro in second round Daniel Garcia (13-0, 10 KOs) defeats Blas Ezequiel Caro (12-10, 5 KOs) by second round knockout at lightweight. The official time was 2:54 of the round. Garcia dropped Caro with a left hook. March 14, 2026 4:33 PM EDT Leonardo Sanchez TKOs Cesar Juarez in second round In the event opener, Leonardo Sanchez (10-0, 8 KOs) defeats Cesar Juarez (31-20, 24 KOs) by second-round TKO at super featherweight. The stoppage came at 2:46 of the round. Sanchez dropped Juarez with a big right hand, prompting Juarez’s corner to call it a day. March 14, 2026 4:08 PM EDT Barboza vs Sims Jr free prelims The Barboza vs Sims Jr. free prelims are now streaming, and you can watch them up top. March 14, 2026 12:00 AM EDT How to watch and start time Barboza vs Sims Jr airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims starting at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.