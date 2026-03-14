Live results: Arnold Barboza scores decision over Kenneth Sims Jr

Arnold Barboza faces Kenneth Sims Jr. on Saturday, March 14, live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Both fighters make their welterweight debut in a 12-round bout for the WBO “Global” title.
Former interim WBO super lightweight champion Barboza Jr. (32-1, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, California, comes off a unanimous decision defeat to Teofimo Lopez last May. Sims Jr. (22-3-1, 8 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois, dropped a majority decision to Oscar Duarte in August.
In the 12-round co-feature, Puerto Rico’s Oscar Collazo (13-0, 10 KOs) defends his unified WBA and WBO strawweight titles against Mexico’s Jesus Haro (13-3, 2 KOs).
On the undercard, Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (25-2-1, 16 KOs) meets former champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (34-8-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California, in a 10-round super welterweight bout.
In another world championship bout, Coachella Valley’s Gabriela Fundora (17-0, 9 KOs) defends her undisputed flyweight title against Australia-based Viviana Ruiz Corredor (10-2, 5 KOs) of Colombia.
The telecast opener is an eight-round welterweight bout between Bakersfield’s Joel Iriarte (9-0, 8 KOs) and Rock Dodler Myrthil (17-2-1, 13 KOs) of Los Angeles.
Barboza vs Sims Jr results
Get Barboza vs Sims Jr full fight card results below.
Main Card
- Arnold Barboza def. Kenneth Sims Jr by unanimous decision (117-111, 118-110, 120-108) | Watch video
- Oscar Collazo def. Jesus Haro by RTD (R6, 3:00) | Watch video
- Alexis Rocha def. Joseph Diaz Jr. by unanimous decision (100-90, 98-92, 97-93)
- Gabriela Fundora def. Viviana Ruiz Corredor by TKO (R6, 1:25) | Watch video
- Joel Iriarte def. Rock Dodler Myrthil by TKO (R6, 2:35)
Prelims
- Grant Flores def. Rashid Stevens by unanimous decision (77-72, 78-71, 79-70)
- Cayden Griffiths def. Omar Ulises Gutierrez Munguia by KO (R1, 2:09)
- Fabian Guzman def. Julian Delgado by unanimous decision (77-75, 79-73, 79-73)
- Daniel Garcia def. Blas Ezequiel Caro by TKO (R2, 2:54)
- Leonardo Sanchez def. Cesar Juarez by TKO (R2, 2:46)
Barboza vs Sims Jr live blog
Arnold Barboza defeats Kenneth Sims Jr by decision
Arnold Barboza (33-1, 11 KOs) defeats Kenneth Sims Jr. (22-4-1, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision, with scores of 117-111, 118-110, and 120-108. With the win, Barboza claims the vacant WBO “Global” welterweight title.
Oscar Collazo stops Jesus Haro in six rounds to retain title
Oscar Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs) dominates and stops Jesus Haro (13-4, 2 KOs) to retain his WBA and WBO strawweight titles. Haro retired on his stool after six rounds.
Alexis Rocha defeats Joseph Diaz Jr. by decision
Alexis Rocha (26-2-1, 16 KOs) defeats Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (34-9-1, 15 KOs) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 100-90, 98-92, and 97-93.
Gabriela Fundora stops Viviana Ruiz Corredor in sixth round to retain title
Gabriela Fundora (18-0, 10 KOs) defeats Viviana Ruiz Corredor (10-3, 5 KOs) by sixth-round TKO to make a successful defense of her undisputed flyweight title. The referee stopped the fight at 1:25 of the round.
Joel Iriarte TKOs Rock Dodler Myrthil in sixth round
Joel Iriarte (10-0, 9 KOs) defeats Rock Dodler Myrthil (17-3-1, 13 KOs) by sixth-round TKO at welterweight. With the win, Iriarte retains the WBA Continental Gold title.
Grant Flores defeats Rashid Stevens by decision
Wrapping up the prelims, Grant Flores (13-0, 9 KOs) defeats Rashid Stevens (6-2-2, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 77-72, 78-71, and 79-70. On his way to victory, Flores scored multiple knockdowns.
Cayden Griffiths stops Omar Ulises Gutierrez Munguia in first round
Cayden Griffiths (8-0, 7 KOs) stops Omar Ulises Gutierrez Munguia (8-3-1, 6 KOs) in the first round at super welterweight. The referee waved the fight off at 2:09. On his way to victory, Griffiths twice sent his opponent to the canvas.
Fabian Guzman defeats Julian Delgado by decision
Fabian Guzman (10-0, 8 KOs) defeats Julian Delgado (9-2, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision at middleweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 77-75, 79-73, and 79-73.
Daniel Garcia KOs Blas Ezequiel Caro in second round
Daniel Garcia (13-0, 10 KOs) defeats Blas Ezequiel Caro (12-10, 5 KOs) by second round knockout at lightweight. The official time was 2:54 of the round. Garcia dropped Caro with a left hook.
Leonardo Sanchez TKOs Cesar Juarez in second round
In the event opener, Leonardo Sanchez (10-0, 8 KOs) defeats Cesar Juarez (31-20, 24 KOs) by second-round TKO at super featherweight. The stoppage came at 2:46 of the round. Sanchez dropped Juarez with a big right hand, prompting Juarez’s corner to call it a day.
Barboza vs Sims Jr free prelims
The Barboza vs Sims Jr. free prelims are now streaming, and you can watch them up top.
How to watch and start time
Barboza vs Sims Jr airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims starting at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.