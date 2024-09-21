Subscribe
Joshua vs Dubois results, start time, live stream, main event, full fight card

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois live results from Wembley Stadium in London, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Anthony Joshua faces Daniel Dubois live from Wembley Stadium in London
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois come face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their heavyweight world title bout at Wembley Stadium in London, England on September 21, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) faces Daniel Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) in the main event live on PPV from Wembley Stadium in London on September 21. The all-British world championship bout features the former two-time unified heavyweight champion challenging the current IBF titleholder. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 12-round all-British co-main event, Tyler Denny (19-2-3, 1 KO) defends his European middleweight title against Hamzah Sheeraz (20-0, 16 KOs). Also on the card, a 12-round bout for the interim WBO light heavyweight title between Willy Hutchinson (18-1, 13 KO) of Scotland and unbeaten Joshua Buatsi (18-0, 13 KOs) of Ghana.

Among other Joshua vs Dubois undercard bouts, Anthony Cacace (22-1, 8 KOs) of Northern Ireland and Josh Warrington (31-3-1, 8 KOs) of England square off in a 12-rounder at super featherweight. Josh Kelly (15-1-1, 8 KOs) and Ishmael Davis (13-0, 6 KOs) meet in the scheduled for 12 rounds all-British matchup at middleweight. The 10-round all-British event opener pits Mark Chamberlain (16-0, 12 KOs) against Josh Padley (14-0, 4 KOs) at super lightweight.

Joshua vs Dubois live stream PPV is available on DAZN added to a subscription and on PPV.com with no subscription required.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois results

Get Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT / 3:30 pm BST)

  • Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua
  • Tyler Denny vs. Hamzah Sheeraz
  • Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington
  • Josh Kelly vs. Ishmael Davis
  • Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson
  • Mark Chamberlain vs. Josh Padley
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

