Joshua vs Dubois results, start time, live stream, main event, full fight card

Anthony Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) faces Daniel Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) in the main event live on PPV from Wembley Stadium in London on September 21. The all-British world championship bout features the former two-time unified heavyweight champion challenging the current IBF titleholder. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 12-round all-British co-main event, Tyler Denny (19-2-3, 1 KO) defends his European middleweight title against Hamzah Sheeraz (20-0, 16 KOs). Also on the card, a 12-round bout for the interim WBO light heavyweight title between Willy Hutchinson (18-1, 13 KO) of Scotland and unbeaten Joshua Buatsi (18-0, 13 KOs) of Ghana.

Among other Joshua vs Dubois undercard bouts, Anthony Cacace (22-1, 8 KOs) of Northern Ireland and Josh Warrington (31-3-1, 8 KOs) of England square off in a 12-rounder at super featherweight. Josh Kelly (15-1-1, 8 KOs) and Ishmael Davis (13-0, 6 KOs) meet in the scheduled for 12 rounds all-British matchup at middleweight. The 10-round all-British event opener pits Mark Chamberlain (16-0, 12 KOs) against Josh Padley (14-0, 4 KOs) at super lightweight.

Joshua vs Dubois live stream PPV is available on DAZN added to a subscription and on PPV.com with no subscription required.

