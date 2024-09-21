Video: Hamzah Sheeraz drops Tyler Denny twice, stops in second round

Hamzah Sheeraz took a dominant win against Tyler Denny on September 21 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The unbeaten middleweight defeated his British-fellow by way of TKO, twice sending him to the canvas along the way.

The first knockdown came at the opening seconds of the first round from a right cross, left hook combination. In the second round, Sheeraz dropped Denny again with another big left hook. Although the latter managed to get back on his feet, referee Mark Bates called it a day and waved the fight off.

With the victory, Hamzah Sheeraz improved to 21-0, 17 KOs and remained undefeated. The 25-year-old native of Ilford, London claimed Denny’s European title, as well as landed the WBC ‘Silver’ and Commonwealth belts.

33-year-old southpaw Tyler Denny of Wordsley, England dropped to 19-3-3, 1 KO and lost the strap. The defeat snapped his six-fight winning streak.

The contest served as the co-feature on the card topped by Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois.