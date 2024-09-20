Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois official for heavyweight title in London

Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua challenges Daniel Dubois for IBF title at Wembley Stadium in London, England

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois on weight for world title fight in London
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their world title bout at Wembley Stadium in London, England on September 21, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois successfully weighed-in for their world title fight at Wembley Stadium in London, England on September 21. The pair squares off in the all-British main event with IBF heavyweight belt on the line.

Former two-time unified champion Anthony Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) tipped the scales at 252.5 lbs. Two-time world champion and current IBF titleholder Daniel Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) was 248.6 lbs.

European champion Tyler Denny (19-2-3, 1 KO) and challenger Hamzah Sheeraz (20-0, 16 KOs) were also on weight for their all-British middleweight bout that serves as the co-main event. The fighters came in at 159.9 lbs and 159.6 lbs, respectively.

Willy Hutchinson (18-1, 13 KO) of Scotland and Joshua Buatsi (18-0, 13 KOs) of Ghana made it official for their interim WBO light heavyweight title clash. Hutchinson weighed-in at 174.9 lbs. Buatsi showed 174.7 lbs.

Anthony Cacace (22-1, 8 KOs) of Northern Ireland and Josh Warrington (31-3-1, 8 KOs) of England were 129.8 lbs and 129.5 lbs, respectively, for their matchup at super featherweight. Josh Kelly weighed-in at 159.1 lbs for his middleweight bout against late replacement opponent Ishmael Davis, who declared 159.3 lbs.

Plus, Mark Chamberlain and Josh Padley showed 139.4 lbs and 139.6 lbs, respectively, for their contest at junior welterweight that was originally scheduled at lightweight.

Daniel Dubois
Daniel Dubois | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua come face to face
Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua come face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua come face to face
Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua come face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua come face to face
Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua come face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Tyler Denny and Hamzah Sheeraz
Tyler Denny and Hamzah Sheeraz | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Joshua Buatsi and Willy Hutchinson
Joshua Buatsi and Willy Hutchinson | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Cacace and Josh Warrington
Anthony Cacace and Josh Warrington | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Josh Kelly and Ishmael Davis
Josh Kelly and Ishmael Davis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Mark Chamberlain and Josh Padley come face to face
Mark Chamberlain and Josh Padley come face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The current Joshua vs Dubois lineup and weights look as the following:

  • Daniel Dubois (248.6) vs. Anthony Joshua (252.5)
  • Tyler Denny (159.9) vs. Hamzah Sheeraz (159.6)
  • Willy Hutchinson (174.9) vs. Joshua Buatsi (174.7)
  • Anthony Cacace (129.8) vs. Josh Warrington (129.5)
  • Josh Kelly (159.1) vs. Ishmael Davis (159.3)
  • Mark Chamberlain (139.4) vs. Josh Padley (139.6)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.