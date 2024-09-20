Photos: Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois official for heavyweight title in London

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois successfully weighed-in for their world title fight at Wembley Stadium in London, England on September 21. The pair squares off in the all-British main event with IBF heavyweight belt on the line.

Former two-time unified champion Anthony Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) tipped the scales at 252.5 lbs. Two-time world champion and current IBF titleholder Daniel Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) was 248.6 lbs.

European champion Tyler Denny (19-2-3, 1 KO) and challenger Hamzah Sheeraz (20-0, 16 KOs) were also on weight for their all-British middleweight bout that serves as the co-main event. The fighters came in at 159.9 lbs and 159.6 lbs, respectively.

Willy Hutchinson (18-1, 13 KO) of Scotland and Joshua Buatsi (18-0, 13 KOs) of Ghana made it official for their interim WBO light heavyweight title clash. Hutchinson weighed-in at 174.9 lbs. Buatsi showed 174.7 lbs.

Anthony Cacace (22-1, 8 KOs) of Northern Ireland and Josh Warrington (31-3-1, 8 KOs) of England were 129.8 lbs and 129.5 lbs, respectively, for their matchup at super featherweight. Josh Kelly weighed-in at 159.1 lbs for his middleweight bout against late replacement opponent Ishmael Davis, who declared 159.3 lbs.

Plus, Mark Chamberlain and Josh Padley showed 139.4 lbs and 139.6 lbs, respectively, for their contest at junior welterweight that was originally scheduled at lightweight.

Daniel Dubois | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua come face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua come face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua come face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Tyler Denny and Hamzah Sheeraz | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Joshua Buatsi and Willy Hutchinson | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Cacace and Josh Warrington | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Josh Kelly and Ishmael Davis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Mark Chamberlain and Josh Padley come face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The current Joshua vs Dubois lineup and weights look as the following: