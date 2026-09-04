Live results: Andy Ruiz Jr returns against Damian Knyba

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. faces Damian Knyba tonight (Friday, September 4) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Mexican-American Ruiz Jr. (35-2-1, 22 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time since his draw with Jarrell Miller in August 2024.

Poland’s former interim WBC title challenger Knyba (17-1, 11 KOs) last fought in January, when he was stopped by Agit Kabayel in the third round.

How to watch: Live on DAZN, TNT, and truTV at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

Advertisement

The undercard includes:

Middleweight bout between Vito Mielnicki Jr. (23-1, 13 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey, and Milwaukee’s southpaw Austin “Ammo” Williams.

Lightweight contest between Argentina’s Alan Chaves (22-0, 19 KOs) and Houston-based Eridson Garcia (23-2, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

Super featherweight matchup between Zaquin Moses (7-0, 3 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey, and Mexico’s Angel Antonio Contreras (18-10-2, 12 KOs).

Super bantamweight clash between Philadelphia’s Dennis Thompson (11-0, 6 KOs) and Jose Casillas (7-1-1, 4 KOs) of Lynwood, California.

Ruiz Jr vs Knyba results

(7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT)

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Damian Knyba

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Austin Williams

Alan Chaves vs. Eridson Garcia

Zaquin Moses vs. Angel Antonio Contreras

Dennis Thompson vs. Jose Casillas

Kahshad Elliott vs. Jean Pierre Valencia

Brooke Mullen vs. Bria Miller

Jordan Simpson vs. Michael McDonald

Ruiz Jr vs Knyba live blog September 4, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Ruiz Discusses Ring Return Watch Andy Ruiz Jr discuss his return against Damian Knyba.