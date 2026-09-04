Live results: Andy Ruiz Jr returns against Damian Knyba

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. faces Damian Knyba tonight (Friday, September 4) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
- Mexican-American Ruiz Jr. (35-2-1, 22 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time since his draw with Jarrell Miller in August 2024.
- Poland’s former interim WBC title challenger Knyba (17-1, 11 KOs) last fought in January, when he was stopped by Agit Kabayel in the third round.
How to watch: Live on DAZN, TNT, and truTV at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.
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The undercard includes:
- Middleweight bout between Vito Mielnicki Jr. (23-1, 13 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey, and Milwaukee’s southpaw Austin “Ammo” Williams.
- Lightweight contest between Argentina’s Alan Chaves (22-0, 19 KOs) and Houston-based Eridson Garcia (23-2, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.
- Super featherweight matchup between Zaquin Moses (7-0, 3 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey, and Mexico’s Angel Antonio Contreras (18-10-2, 12 KOs).
- Super bantamweight clash between Philadelphia’s Dennis Thompson (11-0, 6 KOs) and Jose Casillas (7-1-1, 4 KOs) of Lynwood, California.
Ruiz Jr vs Knyba results
(7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT)
- Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Damian Knyba
- Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Austin Williams
- Alan Chaves vs. Eridson Garcia
- Zaquin Moses vs. Angel Antonio Contreras
- Dennis Thompson vs. Jose Casillas
- Kahshad Elliott vs. Jean Pierre Valencia
- Brooke Mullen vs. Bria Miller
- Jordan Simpson vs. Michael McDonald
Ruiz Jr vs Knyba live blog
Ruiz Discusses Ring Return
Watch Andy Ruiz Jr discuss his return against Damian Knyba.
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