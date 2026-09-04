Raymond Muratalla vacates IBF lightweight title, targets champions at 140 lbs

Raymond Muratalla has vacated his IBF lightweight title and looks to challenge champions at super lightweight.

During his run with the IBF title at 135 lbs, Muratalla (25-0, 17 KOs) claimed the interim belt, was elevated to full champion, and made two successful defenses.

Sports journalist and broadcaster Chris Mannix reported on social media, citing a source who told Sports Illustrated that Muratalla “has officially vacated his IBF 135-pound title” and “will target titleholders at 140.”

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Muratalla’s run with IBF lightweight title

Muratalla initially claimed the interim belt by unanimous decision over Zaur Abdullaev in May 2025.

The West Covina native was elevated to full champion after Vasiliy Lomachenko, who at the time held the IBF 135-pound title, announced his retirement.

In January, the 29-year-old retained the title by majority decision over Andy Cruz, making his first successful defense.

In his second defense in August, he scored a unanimous decision over Robson Conceicao.

Boxing champions at 140 lbs

The IBF title at super lightweight is currently vacant after Richardson Hitchins vacated the belt.

Gary Antuanne Russell holds the division’s WBA title, Dalton Smith is the WBC champion, and Shakur Stevenson is the WBO titleholder.

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz is also the interim WBC champion at super lightweight.

More information on Raymond Muratalla’s next fight is expected to follow shortly.