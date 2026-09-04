Raymond Muratalla vacates IBF lightweight title, targets champions at 140 lbs

Raymond Muratalla has vacated his IBF lightweight title and looks to challenge champions at super lightweight.
- During his run with the IBF title at 135 lbs, Muratalla (25-0, 17 KOs) claimed the interim belt, was elevated to full champion, and made two successful defenses.
Sports journalist and broadcaster Chris Mannix reported on social media, citing a source who told Sports Illustrated that Muratalla “has officially vacated his IBF 135-pound title” and “will target titleholders at 140.”
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Muratalla’s run with IBF lightweight title
- Muratalla initially claimed the interim belt by unanimous decision over Zaur Abdullaev in May 2025.
- The West Covina native was elevated to full champion after Vasiliy Lomachenko, who at the time held the IBF 135-pound title, announced his retirement.
- In January, the 29-year-old retained the title by majority decision over Andy Cruz, making his first successful defense.
- In his second defense in August, he scored a unanimous decision over Robson Conceicao.
Boxing champions at 140 lbs
- The IBF title at super lightweight is currently vacant after Richardson Hitchins vacated the belt.
- Gary Antuanne Russell holds the division’s WBA title, Dalton Smith is the WBC champion, and Shakur Stevenson is the WBO titleholder.
- Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz is also the interim WBC champion at super lightweight.
More information on Raymond Muratalla’s next fight is expected to follow shortly.