Live results: Lenar Perez defends Continental title against Thabiso Mchunu

Lenar Perez faces Thabiso Mchunu tonight (Thursday, September 3), headlining the latest Eye of the Tiger card at Casino de Montréal in Montreal.

Cuba’s Perez (16-0, 14 KOs) and South Africa’s former world title challenger Mchunu (25-8, 14 KOs) square off in a 10-round cruiserweight bout.

Unbeaten Perez puts his WBA Continental Americas title on the line against Mchunu, who is riding a two-fight winning streak.

How to watch: Live on Punching Grace in Quebec and DAZN internationally, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

Super middleweight bout between France’s Moreno Fendero (15-0, 11 KOs) and Cameroon’s Stephane Fondjo (15-2-1, 10 KOs).

Super lightweight matchup between Montreal-based Colombian Jhon Orobio (18-0, 16 KOs) and Mexico’s Antonio Moran (31-8-1, 21 KOs).

Lightweight contest between Wyatt Sanford (7-0, 3 KOs) of Kennetcook, Nova Scotia, and Moldova’s Costin Ion (11-5-2, 6 KOs).

Light heavyweight clash between Montreal’s Keven Beausejour (3-0, 3 KOs) and Mexico’s Leonel Silva Salas (1-0, 1 KO).

Super middleweight bout between Haiti’s Nickenson Denis (1-0, 1 KO) and Jaheem Estwick (1-2) of Barbados.

Super featherweight bout between Montreal’s Victor Tremblay (3-0, 3 KOs) and France’s Kesny Joseph (1-1).

The middleweight bout between Alexandre Gaumont (14-1, 9 KOs) of Buckingham, Quebec, and Italy’s Ismail Airoud (12-1, 7 KOs), initially announced for the event, was canceled after Gaumont announced his retirement.

Perez vs Mchunu results

(6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT)

Lenar Perez vs. Thabiso Mchunu

Moreno Fendero vs. Stephane Fondjo

Jhon Orobio vs. Antonio Moran

Wyatt Sanford vs. Costin Ion

Keven Beausejour vs. Leonel Silva Salas

Nickenson Denis vs. Jaheem Estwick

Victor Tremblay vs. Kesny Joseph

Perez vs Mchunu live blog September 3, 2026 1:03 AM EDT Jhon Orobio Highlight Reel Watch Jhon Orobio’s highlight reel ahead of his bout against Antonio Moran. September 3, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Previous Fight Highlights Watch highlights from Eye of the Tiger’s March event in Montreal, featuring Lenar Perez, Jhon Orobio and Moreno Fendero, with Steve Butler atop the fight card.